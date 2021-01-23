THERE ARE many different approaches to angling and I have tried them all. Different rods, reels, tackle and locations are just a few of the variables that have been explored in my constant pursuit of fish. I have had successes and failures but enjoy them all.
Sometimes, I like being removed from my comfort zones as I try new things. Other times, I resist the change and stick with those methods I know best.
Upon the advice of my son, I was thrust into just such a scenario on a frozen bass pond in Coos County. The advice was sound and the approach simple. He wanted to catch trophy bass on a jigging rod using only artificial baits.
My son Luke is a smart kid. He gets it from his mother. However, most of his “experience” comes from videos and other platforms that he accesses on his phone. It seems a little strange to me and slightly frustrating that he takes the advice of people he has never met over that of his father. It is unfortunately the way of his generation and I love him anyway.
I was told that large, loud lures like crankbaits and spoons were all we needed to convince these hungry fish to pounce and put a serious bend in our undersized fishing poles. We were to choose baits from our summer tackle boxes rather than the smaller, finesse lures of our winter ones.
We opened one of my summer bass bags and the number of lures that presented themselves were seemingly absurd. I have a habit of buying a lot of gear in the offseason of that which it will be used. As a result, the frequency of deliveries to my home in the winter are constant and I know both the UPS and Fed Ex guys by their first names.
When the bag was unzipped, tackle flowed out like a volcano and my son exclaimed; “Dad, you’ve got a serious problem”.
Nevertheless, we had our choice of hundreds of sizes, styles and colors of bass lures. We chose methodically those that would provide the best action while being drawn up and down through a hole as opposed to those being cast horizontally and retrieved.
The jigging rods that we employed were short and stiff, which seemed our best tactic to hooking and landing a thrashing largemouth bass.
My first encroachment on my son’s plans was to ask about desired locations to target bass. Often, and especially through the ice, anglers will place tip-ups in random locations based on convenience and ease. In reality, fish occupy different locations at different times of year and I pondered aloud about where these fish would be located today. Clearly, this was not a topic discussed in the videos he had studied and a blank expression was his only reply.
Luckily, I found and printed out a depth map of the pond we were fishing. Where contour lines showed rapid changes in depth, I assumed bass might be looking for baitfish. I based this on 40 years of fisheries experience but was convinced otherwise by a teenager. On his advice, we drilled 20 holes along the perimeter of a large, flat spot on the lake’s floor. We moved from hole to hole and never experienced varying depth. I assumed this a flawed approach but kept my mouth shut.
After 15 minutes and increasingly cold hands, we were rewarded with our first fish. Not the giant we hoped for, this bass was about 10 inches long. Before the day ended, we had jigged up five or six bass with the biggest being a 4-pound lunker. Mission accomplished.
I was very pleased to have fished with my son on his terms. He was content and claimed a victory that was fueled by internet research rather than fatherly advice and I am fine with that.