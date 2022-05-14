I REMEMBER from high school chemistry and the occasional “Jeopardy!” clue that the atomic symbol for lead is Pb. In the current spectrum of fishing, the abbreviation has a different meaning and using it is a constant aspiration for anglers.
One’s “personal best” is the largest fish caught by species in an person’s life. Determined often by length but more frequently by weight, a photograph with the letters PB in the caption indicate a fish of the highest quality and a future benchmark for catching a larger fish.
Recently, I caught a brook trout that is the largest I have ever angled in New England. Without taking a measurement or weight, I opted for a quick release and sent the beast swimming free after a streamside picture. By my estimation, the fish was greater than three pounds.
While I watched it slowly return to the deep pool from which it came, I wiped my hands dry and wondered if that trout, which was by far my biggest, was indeed my personal best.
I have had just as many experiences with smaller fish that remain among my fondest memories. It is with this understanding that I recognized my unique standards for any fish that I label as a PB.
Most brook trout taken on a fly rod are spectacular in several ways. New Hampshire’s state fish is a symbol of clean water, quality habitat and a resilience typical of wild animals. To catch one requires a perfect presentation and technique.
The size of the fish being caught is, in many ways, inconsequential. A four-inch, back-country brookie might be five years old and a master of survival in its small world. The experience is no better or worse than catching one that barely fits in the net.
This approach to a personal best can translate to any sport fish that one chooses to pursue. I have caught many northern pike that exceed 40 inches and 15 pounds. The aggressive attitude and impressive size of these fish is hard to ignore.
Looking back, my personal best pike was a fish with such unique behavior that I still smile at the memory. It was a hot and sunny day and I was bass fishing on Moore Reservoir in Littleton. As I reeled in a 10-inch smallmouth bass, its golden color reflected the sunlight and could be seen deep in the water column. As the fish got near my boat, I leaned over to release it and a hungry pike appeared quickly, startled me to the point of genuine fear, and chomped the bass between sharp teeth.
With a quick splash and an aggressive dive, the pike took off, almost taking my fishing pole with it. I knew that the pike was not attached by any hook and as soon as it decided to let go of the bass, it was free to swim away. The will and determination of this marvelous fish kept us in contact for a few of the most exciting minutes of my life.
Finally, next to the boat and seemingly exhausted, the spectacular fish and I made eye contact. It opened its mouth and swam slowly away. It was about 18 inches long and, by all standards, a very small pike.
Personal best, for me, rates the experience of a specific catch. It has little to do with the size but with the appreciation of a specific interaction. I love the sport of fishing in many ways and, because of that, I can catch a PB every time I go out.