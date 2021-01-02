I AM constantly amazed by the laws by which nature is governed. For plants and animals, scientific processes and relationships seem to follow an ironclad set of rules that, if deviated from, have life-or-death consequences.
As often happens, I am also amazed by the oddities and mistakes that, however rare, exist in the natural world and seem to follow no logic. For an example, one needs to look no further than the platypus. A venomous, egg-laying mammal with a duck bill that lives both in and out of water and has the tail of a beaver and feet of an otter, this creature could not be more abnormal and has surely given many scientists a headache.
Throughout a lifetime of studying fish, I am also frequently drawn to the anomalies and abnormalities that can be found in their existence. One of the most frequent “accidents” in the normal function of fish biology is hybridization. By simple definition, this takes place when genetically different individuals reproduce.
My first exposure to fish hybrids was in a hatchery where man-made, crossed fish species were studied. There are several advantages to this endeavor, including higher growth rates, disease resistance, or greater tolerance to changing environmental factors.
In the 1980s and 90s, acid rain was responsible for such poor water conditions that many sport fisheries were suffering as species like trout and salmon struggled to survive. One solution was to develop a hybridized fish that could tolerate lower pH levels and maintain viable populations. In this case, it was found that breeding lake trout and brook trout created an offspring that was very resistant to those water bodies affected by acid rain. The offspring is known as a “splake” and can be found in many waterbodies throughout the United States.
Outside of the manipulation by man, hybridization is very rare and is almost never seen in game animals in New Hampshire. This is a good thing. Imagine the confusion of waiting to shoot at what might be a deer, might be a moose, or could be a combination of both.
There is one common exception and a frequent encounter in my early season ice fishing adventures. When the ice is safe enough, I like to fish the small, river setbacks that often freeze shortly after Halloween.
The northern pike that settle in these quiet and calm oxbows are free to roam shallow, nutrient-rich water that is often teeming with baitfish. These conditions are equally as appealing to eastern chain pickerel that exploit the same conditions and food sources.
It is in these spots, where pike and pickerel swim among one another, that occasional hybridization takes place. Throughout my many years fishing this type of water, I have caught and/or seen a half a dozen of these crossed fish.
Good anglers knows their fish and it is important to recognize that pike and pickerel can be identified with one crucial characteristic. The posterior gill covering of the pike has no scales on its lower half. The same location on a pickerel’s face is completely covered with scales. The pike/pickerel hybrid displays a mixture of both.
It is easy to describe hybrids in nature as a mistake or an accident. It is certainly unusual. In the case of pike and pickerel, I view it as a chance to study and understand a new fish.
As my appreciation grows, the next logical step is trying my best to catch them.