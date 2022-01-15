INCIDENTAL ENCOUNTERS in nature can either make or break one’s outdoor experience.
While often exciting, watching two otters play in the water on a fishing trip is much nicer than sitting in a tent while a black bear drags your cooler off into the woods. Perhaps the unpredictable is what makes nature so inviting and, regardless of what happens, I try to see everything in a positive light.
Contact with unexpected species can be most common when fishing as even the most experienced anglers rarely find only that which they are looking for. A recent catch reminded me of the diversity of New Hampshire’s freshwater fish and brought to light an underappreciated gem.
While jigging yellow perch and black crappie, my fishing partner yelled out for my attention after having caught a pumpkinseed sunfish. This small, brightly colored panfish was well outside of our preferred catch but exciting nonetheless. We both took a few minutes to admire the fish before releasing it back into the pond.
By all standards, they are a small fish and rarely exceed five inches in length and a pound in weight. New Hampshire’s state record is 1.76 pounds and was caught in Lake Winnipesaukee. Perhaps because of these size limitations, anglers do not target or harvest them with much frequency.
What they lack in size and strength can be made up for with unique aesthetic qualities. The color patterns of pumpkinseeds can be vibrant with splashes of orange and green covering their bright yellow belly. On a sunny day, it can be considered a beautiful fish as iridescent blue tones can be seen throughout their body.
These fish are often caught in small waterbodies with little current and plenty of vegetation. Where food and cover are abundant, it is not uncommon for them to exist and travel in schools of 10 to 20 fish.
They frequently travel among groups of other fish while exploiting similar food and hiding from the same predators.
Considering all panfish, pumpkinseeds are slightly more tolerant of low oxygen levels, which might explain why they are frequently caught close to shore when ice fishing. This trait might also account for their active behavior in late winter when oxygen levels are low.
Food sources for these opportunistic fish include almost anything of nutritional value found in slow nutrient-rich waterbodies, including insects, crustaceans, worms and other fish. Not surprisingly, once I find them, they can be caught on a wide variety of baits, including small jigs and spoons often tipped with a worm or grub.
The reproductive traits are common of highly dense, short-lived fish. The process begins in late spring with males building a nest and females releasing over a thousand eggs. Females may utilize more than one nest and spawn with several different males.
The pumpkinseed might be considered a great warm-up fish and many anglers, myself included, have been introduced to the sport by catching them. An aggressiveness toward feeding, proximity to shore and high densities can make them a great target for those honing their skills.
When I encounter them today, they still hold a special place among New Hampshire’s wildlife — often unexpected but never underappreciated.