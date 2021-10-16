OF ALL the equipment that I employ in my outdoor adventures, there is one significant piece that is missing: I do not own a dog.
There are over 100 fishing poles, many guns, snowshoes, boats and four-wheelers — but no dog.
Fortunately, I am able to participate in many activities that involve dogs, and my appreciation for them, their owners and the hard work of both cannot be overstated. Without owning a dog, I have somehow learned a lot about them.
The role that a dog plays in outdoor sports is vast, and there are specialized breeds for every occasion.
When a beagle chases snowshoe hare, a hound bays at the scent of a bear or a black lab jumps in the cold water after a duck, I marvel at the skills and partnerships between people and pooches.
As October continues in New Hampshire, many dogs are being tested for the first time and are set afield to begin their rookie season in our wild outdoors. These young pups have often completed a long training period before now and skills are finally introduced, practiced and perfected.
Often, a young dog will join an older one and pick up skills with simple observation, repetition and playful competition. Just as often, a puppy is alone in its first season and must develop and perfect individual traits related to their activity.
There are several considerations when training a puppy and most are not related to hunting. Discipline, drive and procedure must be learned and understood for any good dog.
The first principle of dog training should be to set goals. Months before a hunting season begins, try to determine the reasonable expectations of a dog’s first year afield by creating a short list of accomplishments. Then perfect them.
Simple commands like sitting, staying and returning will help build the basic skill set of an effective hunting dog. This type of understanding will help them relate to their handler and better understand the task they are being asked to perform. Other simple goals include crate training, controlled feeding events, and behavior around other people.
At the conclusion of a dog’s first year in the field, simple behavioral traits can be perfected and built upon in years to come. Mistakes will become less prevalent and familiarity can build into success.
The second training event should be about dealing with mistakes. All puppies will make them. If a young dog does something wrong, it is important to correct it without frightening anyone. An impressionable puppy will understand immediately if its owner is displeased and a patient, calm approach will have better effects than an angry one.
It is important for an outdoor puppy to become exposed to all of the conditions and equipment that might be part of a hunt. Gaining familiarity with boats, canoes, blinds and firearms will create a familiar and comfortable environment for a pup. This type of awareness will keep distractions low and everyone can concentrate on the specifics of a hunt.
A final consideration is one that is, fortunately, very easy for most owners of a puppy. One must create a connection with a dog that can be best accomplished by spending time together, playing and lots of physical contact. When this relationship is solidified, a puppy will have a strong urge to please its handler and have fun with whatever comes its way.
Raising a puppy can be an awesome experience and training one to become a partner in the outdoors makes every adventure more fun. After this rookie season, each one gets better and better.
