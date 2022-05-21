MY ENTHUSIASM for outdoor recreation is so great that I am in constant pursuit of adventure and let nothing slow me down.
One of the keys to this momentum is preparedness. I am rarely without the tools that make it possible. A backpack filled with essential and emergency items is in constant reach and available at any given time.
Water bottles, sport drinks and snack bars are plentiful and, by the end of summer, can be found in various stages of consumption. Whole, half and empty containers of food and drink are everywhere among my gear.
Sometimes, when I am afield for long periods, I find my supply of food and water depleted and I am longing for sustenance. Because of this, coupled with a longstanding desire to understand the natural world around me, I have begun foraging for natural food sources.
A recent discovery and welcomed addition to my diet is a wild onion-like plant known simply as a ramp.
Once I learned to identify them, I seem to find them everywhere and happily chomp on them as I walk through the valleys and hills of New Hampshire.
Ramps, also incorrectly known as wild leeks, exist somewhere between a scallion and an onion. Their taste can be described in the same terms and are slightly more intense than both, with a pungent but pleasant flavor.
These exciting plants are some of the first to emerge in spring and their density and bright green leaves are easy to identify among the early grey forest floor. Their popularity among foragers has made their locations a secretive existence and adds to the excitement of finding them.
I am usually unprepared to harvest and store them correctly and, as such, I grab only a few. Like a farmer with a long piece of wheat in his mouth, I walk with a more complete and comfortable existence while crunching a ramp.
There are other times when finding and harvesting ramps is my primary goal and include a gardening shovel and plastic bags among my gear. They can be considered a delicate plant and their deep purchase in the soil can make for hard work. Excavating around them and pulling them up unbroken is a bit of an art form that seems to get better with each pull.
The newly exposed ramp is dirty and slightly unappealing. A quick rinse and peel of the outermost layer leave them looking like store-bought produce with bright, succulent qualities with the freshness of any new vegetable.
It is important to be frugal in the harvest. A gluttonous approach can wipe out a patch of ramps forever. I try to take just what I need for a fresh meal and leave over 90% of the patch remaining to ensure their survival and propagation for next year.
A one-pound bag is enough for many of my favorite meals. In short, any meal that I normally prepare with onions or garlic may be a candidate for ramps. A slow sauté in oil marks the beginning of many vegetable dishes, pasta sauces and fried fish. Utilizing the whole bulb is a common practice in many soups, and they add a pleasant taste and texture to almost any recipe.
Learning to forage natural food sources is somewhat new to me but my enthusiasm is growing.
Finding a snack during an outdoor adventure keeps me going and broadens my understanding of nature.