OCTOBER is a month of many hunting opportunities in New Hampshire.
Deer and bear have been available to pursue for a few weeks. Last Friday, seasons opened for upland birds and small game.
The days are getting shorter, the leaves are changing and everything about the fall landscape seems to hint at the tradition of hunting.
When one makes up his or her mind about what game to pursue, the first decision to make is about the best location. Predicting the most likely place to find an animal is surprisingly easy and, once accomplished, sets in motion the first steps of an outdoor adventure.
Next is the crucial and occasionally overlooked task of determining the status of land as it relates to ownership, access and availability.
New Hampshire hunters are very lucky in that all land, unless otherwise posted, is open to hunting. This includes state, federal, county and private lands.
The opportunities are vast but must be treated with respect, used responsibly and preserved in a healthy way.
The largest tract of federal land in the Granite State is the White Mountain National Forest. Almost 10% (over 750,000 acres) of New Hampshire is owned and operated by this branch of the federal government.
With a few exceptions, all of it is open to hunting and fishing. This provides for many types of hunting opportunities, from old growth forests to vast wetlands — all available to whomever would like to explore.
State-owned and state-managed lands represent the next largest area of available land. Hunting and fishing is allowed on most state forest, parks and wildlife management areas. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department alone owns over 30,000 acres of opportunity for sportsmen and women.
Conservation easements that provide financial assistance for private landowners are a great way to protect and preserve the natural characteristics while maintaining ownership. In New Hampshire, thousands of acres are managed under these guidelines and almost all are open for public recreation, including hunting, fishing and trapping.
New England is one of the last locations with large tracts of land that are owned by timber harvesting and/or paper manufacturing companies. These lands have been available to sportsmen and women for many years and the managers work closely with biologists and foresters to provide long-lasting, sustainable opportunities for New Hampshire.
Assuming the responsibility of road maintenance and other considerations related to access, this relationship is an often under-appreciated partnership that directly benefits all users of the outdoors.
Finally, there are many, many small tracts of privately owned land that are left open to hunting. The good faith and unselfish attitude of New England landowners have been crucial in maintaining these opportunities, which are rare when considering the rest of the United States.
The opportunities to access land in New Hampshire are great but remain delicate. It is important to remember that hunting is a privilege that is granted by a landowner rather than a right guaranteed to a hunter.
The user has a great responsibility to maintain these opportunities.
If land is abused or disrespected, it may become unavailable, regardless of the landowner. Over 70% of New Hampshire lands are open to hunting but might become restricted if not used properly.
It is important to recognize how lucky we are and practice a few guidelines of ethical hunting. Some simple guidelines include asking permission, following landowner guidelines, being mindful of proximity to buildings, crops, or livestock, and always leaving the land in the condition you found it.
If you want to ride an ATV or construct a tree stand on private property, it is imperative to get landowner permission first.
Finally, it is a great idea to thank a landowner for allowing access to their land. If these traditions can be maintained, hunting and fishing in New Hampshire will continue as the wonderful tradition that we all enjoy. We are very lucky to have the opportunity.