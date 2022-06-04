THE migratory routes of some fish are nothing short of astounding.
American eels, for example, will live in freshwater ponds of New Hampshire for many years and then travel over a thousand miles through every type of water for a chance to reproduce.
There are saltwater fish like basking sharks that leave the New England coast and travel as far south as Brazil to fulfill their life cycle.
This type of movement is often related to feeding, reproduction or both. Where some fish move from fresh water to salt, the opposite is also true. Others simply migrate to different depths, temperatures or flows in the same waterbody. Migrations might be a solitary adventure or undertaken en masse.
The ecological significance of fish migration is vast, plays a role in the biology of many other aquatic organisms and has historical influences on human development.
Among the more fascinating migrations are those that occur when a fish returns to the very location where it was born to complete a life cycle. Sometimes spanning hundreds of miles, fish such as salmon follow a biological imprint of their nursery habitat several years after their birth.
In New Hampshire, we are fortunate to have large lakes connected to one another by unblocked river routes. We also have large rivers that drain into the Atlantic Ocean and provide access to even more complex migrations. For salmon, this habitat is crucial and provides anglers with some exciting opportunities.
Those salmon that stay in fresh water are known as landlocked and vary little from Atlantic salmon that use the ocean to migrate. In our large lakes, they provide excellent fishing opportunities and are among the most popular among anglers. Their unique silver color and propensity for going airborne when hooked make them different from other sportfish in many ways.
Among healthy food conditions, these fish can grow to impressive sizes and ages, with fish over five pounds encountered regularly. In the cold water of spring, they can be found in shallow water feeding aggressively on spawning baitfish like smelt. It is this time when anglers brave the sometimes-frigid condition of recent ice-out to troll lures and flies that resemble small fish.
When summer arrives, landlocked salmon move to deeper water and continue to feed. They can be caught with heavy, lead-core line or deep-diving lures. In morning and evenings, fly fishermen and women might catch them sipping insects from the surface during a summer hatch.
In the fall, migratory instincts kick in again and salmon feel the urge to move into appropriate spawning habitat. The shallower water of rivers and streams provide the perfect depth, substrate and temperature for spawning and egg incubation.
It is these opportunities that interest me the most, and standing among the fall foliage waist-deep in the flowing water of a salmon run brings me great satisfaction.
At this point, adult salmon are most interested in reproducing, and they feed very little. It is this development that makes them a challenge to catch, and effective flies might be those that border on the absurd. A migrating salmon might strike a fly because of curiosity or aggression during this journey. Predicting their behavior is very difficult.
Currently, I am enjoying salmon fishing in the large lakes of New England. Tactics are different from those I employ in the spring and fall. It is because of fascinating migratory behavior that I adapt and adjust my approach. Salmon will always keep me guessing.