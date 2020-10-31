I WOKE UP Monday morning to cold rain and spitting snow. My normal inspiration would be to walk through the quiet, damp woods and do some bird hunting. The leaves have fallen and I can see for quite a distance through the trees.
Most of my friends are either bow hunting, duck hunting, or taking part in some other autumn outdoor sport. As often happens, my brain starts working in an opposite direction from those around me. I can smell the wet leaves and recognize that hunting opportunities are abundant, but I cannot seem to shake the idea of going fishing. Water temperatures are in the upper 40s and most fish are preparing to either spawn or significantly slow down as winter approaches.
It would seem that biology and common sense should dissuade any angler who looks into such details but I am going to defy and resist this change. Luckily, an exciting fishery peaks in late October and can provide action that can be unmatched in any time of the year.
Black crappie are a species of fish that I grew up on. In my Midwestern youth, I caught them with the same frequency of New England yellow perch. They will eat almost anything, occupy all types of water, and create an enthusiasm for fishing that turned me into a lifetime angler.
The popularity of black crappie in New Hampshire has increased over the last few decades and there are many anglers who put them on their list of favorite species. Through both open water and through the ice, crappie fishing has become a favorite activity for many outdoor enthusiasts.
In the fall, these schooling fish gather in large groups and cruise the water column for food. Like any other angling approach, the trick is finding them. Once accomplished, the action is almost immediate and will last for a very exciting few minutes before they move out of reach.
The rods and reels that I use for crappie are some of the smallest in my arsenal and look only slightly bigger than ice fishing jigging rods. Never longer than six feet in length, they are half the diameter of a pencil, and bob and bounce with every cast.
Although many baits are effective, I prefer small jigs with a curly rubber tail. They cost around 25 cents apiece and come in every possible color. I am not sure what food source a jig imitates but they are effective to an almost absurd extent. Often very light, they flutter with a drop and dance with a retrieve. Perhaps the crappie eat them out of strange curiosity.
New Hampshire offers a liberal bag limit and anglers can keep 25 fish per day. This may seem like a lot but the population dynamics and reproductive strategy of these fish work in concert with the season dates and bag limits to sustain a healthy fishery.
I rarely consider the number of fish that I can legally harvest. As a catch-and-release angler, this regulation has little influence on my adventures. The one exception is the black crappie. I usually take home five or six big fish and have them consumed within 24 hours of having caught them.
Fishing for black crappie will be my last open water angling adventure of the year. When I am done, I will put the boat away, store all of my open water equipment, and wait patiently for the open water of spring.
