WITH the advancement of technology, sporting activities such as deer hunting have become much more exciting. When one considers photography alone, the images captured by cameras and phones have, in many ways, revolutionized outdoor sports. One well-placed trail camera allows hunters to visualize what is taking place beyond the period of normal participation and identify things that would otherwise remain unseen.
Interestingly, some of the most successful deer hunters are those who learned the sport well before any of this was available. I often admire those generations before mine that relied on simple knowledge of the woods and wildlife. At one time, there were no GPS units to help navigate the landscape. There were also no maps to download or weather forecasts to aid in the hunt.
Even the clothing necessary to stay warm and dry was much simpler.
Even without these amenities, some of those old-school hunters are the best I know. To this day, they rely on basic skills and have success that most young people do not.
Recently, I have made a goal of learning the basics of deer hunting, relying less on available technology and more on natural clues.
One of the simplest and visible signs of deer activity is the scrapes and rubs that are left in and around active deer habitat.
In the fall, white-tailed-deer are triggered by many factors, including temperature and amount of daylight to reproduce. This initiates a significant change in behavior that successful hunters understand.
As males become more focused on breeding, changes in hormone levels make them behave in strange but predictable ways. The signs that they leave in the woods are all that an ambitious hunter needs to identify and predict their patterns and movements.
In the simplest terms, scrapes and rubs are undertaken as a form of communication among deer. They might mark the territory of a dominant, old buck or the availability and ambition of a young one. This type of sign may serve as a warning to competing males or as an advertisement to females.
As the breeding season becomes imminent, these types of markings become more common and leave an unmistakable message to observant hunters. There are subtle differences in markings and the successful interpretation of this evidence is something that technology cannot help with.
The less aggressive rub marks are often high off the ground and begin to materialize in late summer. This often shows where a male deer was relieving the agitation of antlers as they grow and shed their velvet-like covering. Like scratching an itch, deer use trees to remove the covering and clean their antlers. Correctly interpreted, this is a sure sign that males are approaching their breeding season and will be found in these areas during hunting season.
The more aggressive scrapes are often used in cooperation with the strong scents that deer use to communicate reproductive status. With highly sensitive noses, white-tailed deer use chemicals emitted from various parts of their body to leave signals for other deer. Consequently, the best deer hunters also identify and interpret them. This type of marking is not only done on trees and shrubs, but might take place in circular patterns on the ground.
Rubs and scrapes left by deer are some of the best clues to identifying hunting hot spots. Identifying when they were made and what they mean is a skill shared by many hunters who rely on these simple markings. Sometimes, simple is all you need.