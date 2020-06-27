I’VE RECOGNIZED an obvious progression in fishing, specifically as it relates to the beginner.
Whether the angler is a child or someone who is simply new to fishing, there are specific fish in New Hampshire’s waters that can significantly help this evolution.
Without experience, fishing, like anything else, is not easy. There are many considerations and the process between casting and catching is vast. It is because of this that targeting the correct species at the recognized skill level is a key to a satisfying experience.
I think that most will agree that the yellow perch is ideal for beginners. Because yellow perch exist in great numbers, travel in schools and eat anything, they are perfect for those anglers who need a little help. Perhaps the cast was not perfect or the presentation was a little rough. Often, the attention span of the person holding the pole is short or distractions exist.
In these situations, yellow perch will be there for us. I have watched each of my own children’s fishing skills blossom with these fish. While staring off into space or dangling a hook absentmindedly off the boat, perch have been caught and reeled in by many unsuspecting anglers. Sometimes, they were holding the rod upside down or complaining about a terrible cast when the fish hits. Catching these fish rejuvenates interest and creates confidence.
Once the basics of fishing have been accomplished and thousands of perch have been caught, there is a new target fish that is available. With an expanded skill set, anglers can now pursue the smallmouth bass. It is perfect for those beginners looking to raise their game.
The simple abundance of bass is a major selling point. They can be found in lakes and ponds or rivers and streams. They seem to thrive and remain active in any water temperature or depth. When a fish has such a wide set of parameters for life, they can be found anywhere at any time, and beginning anglers can catch them with great frequency.
When an angler has graduated from a worm and bobber, it may be time to broaden an approach and utilize more specialized gear. Casting and retrieving an artificial bait forces a greater concentration and understanding of the sport. As a bass angler twitches a surface lure or evenly retrieves a spinner bait, their attention never waivers from the action. Bouncing a jig or heavy plastic bait off the bottom requires even more dexterity and skill.
When this increased level of skill is employed, smallmouth bass are often ready to bite. Much greater than pulling against a sinking bobber, a higher level of strategy must be used. Sometimes, when a bass bites, it needs to be left alone or fed line before the hook set. Watching a beginning angler show the patience and anticipation for this can be awesome. Once they catch a few fish, they are hooked, so to speak.
I am not, in anyway, labeling the smallie an easy target. I spend many adventures trying to outsmart them and only do so with modest success. They are an awesome sport fish with remarkable strength and determination. Professional fishermen pursue them all over the United States and are often listed as an angler’s favorite fish. Fortunately, they are also available for the less experienced and often bridge the gap between novice and skilled fishing levels.