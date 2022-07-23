I know everything there is about cutting, splitting, and stacking firewood. I have been doing it since I was a boy and approach the process with a precision that can only be gained through proud experience. Once completed, the woodpiles are a work of art, which perfectly represent the time-honored preparedness of a New England homeowner.

Andy Schafermeyer Adventures Afield

There is a seemingly unrelated variable in this process that is worthy of discussion and debate, as every episode around the woodpile involves an uncomfortable encounter with a snake. I would like to say that snakes are common among the warm, dry pockets created by firewood, but it’s more accurate to say they are constant. This frequency does little to adapt a lesser fear and I often jump, shriek, and fall backwards at the sight of one.

Adventures Afield appears in the New Hampshire Sunday News. Contact Andy Schafermeyer at troutandsalmon1@gmail.com