I know everything there is about cutting, splitting, and stacking firewood. I have been doing it since I was a boy and approach the process with a precision that can only be gained through proud experience. Once completed, the woodpiles are a work of art, which perfectly represent the time-honored preparedness of a New England homeowner.
There is a seemingly unrelated variable in this process that is worthy of discussion and debate, as every episode around the woodpile involves an uncomfortable encounter with a snake. I would like to say that snakes are common among the warm, dry pockets created by firewood, but it’s more accurate to say they are constant. This frequency does little to adapt a lesser fear and I often jump, shriek, and fall backwards at the sight of one.
My fear of snakes is genuine and long-lived. It has not wavered in 50 years and, as such, am prepared to deal with it forever. With all of my education and experience, I simply cannot explain how a creature without legs can move so quickly over rocks, leaves, and into my nightmares.
I try to calm myself by noting that New Hampshire has only 11 native species of snakes, of which only one is venomous and extremely rare. The Timber rattlesnake is protected by law and prefers habitats vastly different from my woodpiles. Thankfully, I will likely never have to deal with one.
The most likely species to encounter are the Ribbon and garter snakes, which are distributed widely throughout New England. They have very general habitat needs and might be found deep in the woods, on the edge of a pond, or as previously mentioned, a perfectly stacked woodpile.
This opportunistic lifestyle can be explained by their very broad food sources. Insects, amphibians and small mammals can be found almost anywhere and these types of snakes do not struggle to find them.
The home range of any animal is only as vast as these types of needs and certain snakes may stay in the same, small area for much of their lives.
Other snakes might be considered specialists and demand a more specific habitat and food sources. Species like the Hognose or Milk snake require less available foods, difficult access to mates, and the combination of these requirements can be hard to accomplish or exploit. Unable to lead solitary lifestyles, these snakes often travel great distances, which puts them in contact with humans, development, predators, and other risks. As such, they become elusive and rare.
What I have always identified as a grass snake is actually a Smooth Green snake and their short, thin bodies are less menacing than others are. Our most frequent interactions are when I am holding a weed-whacker and in possession of significantly enhanced courage.
Not all of my snake encounters are frightening and I have witnessed many instances that demonstrate the role they play in the ecology of our woods and water. I have seen them eat frogs, mice and every type of insect. Likewise, I have observed their demise at the powerful beak of a raven, the dexterous hands of a raccoon, and the explosive water strike of a largemouth bass. Their place in a complex and important food chain is not lost in my fear.
Snakes are part of life in New Hampshire. A fear of them is normal and easy to temporarily overcome … at least long enough to get the wood pile done.