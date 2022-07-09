I HAVE REACHED a point in my life where people regularly seek out my advice. This may seem like an accomplishment gained through experience and wisdom, but in contrast, not many care about my personal philosophies or visions.
Instead, I seem to be the guy who can identify a caterpillar and know what type of butterfly it becomes. Likewise, if questions arise about the spawning period for brook trout, or songbird identification, I get the call.
People have stopped by my home and office with snakeskins, bags of animal waste and blurry photographs that might be a mountain lion or Bigfoot. I appreciate serving in this role and hope to continue, but — as I am constantly aware — there are some things that I simply do not know.
An urgent phone call brought me to the home of a family friend last month with just such a circumstance.
In their backyard was a startling and uninvited guest whose appearance alone was one of defiance. In the soft sand near the swimming pool was a turtle over two feet in diameter who had clearly staked out some territory for an important event.
Upon close inspection, I was able to identify the beast as a snapping turtle and my knowledge of them was just wide enough to determine that under its massive body was a nest of incubating eggs.
This species of turtle cannot be confused with any other. Its massive head and long tail extend well past the shell and resemble no other creature on Earth.
At this point, standing over the turtle, I told my friends that my knowledge ends here. We all agreed to give it some space, allow it to complete its propagation and research the animal on our phones.
We learned a lot.
While they are common throughout New Hampshire, their existence in Coos County seems to have recently blossomed and homeowners encounter them frequently.
I spend a lot of time in and around their preferred habitat, which is the aquatic world of lakes and ponds. They seek a quiet existence with slow, shallow water and travel as one might expect a turtle — wise and deliberate in every movement.
It became clear that this turtle had traveled a few hundred feet from a neighboring pond to complete the important part of its life cycle. In early summer, they leave the comforts of home and seek dry, sandy soil to build a nest, lay eggs and protect them. It is not uncommon for a female to begin nest building by digging with powerful legs, only to become dissatisfied and move on to a new one.
Once the ideal conditions are found, soft, white eggs similar in size to a ping-pong ball are deposited. As many as 40 eggs might make up a nest, which create an adequate surplus in the light of predation.
These eggs are sought-after by many other animals including raccoons, skunks and fox.
Once the eggs are laid, the female snapping turtle will bury them in the sand, hope for the best and return to the water.
It is this time of year that they leave the solitude of a quiet existence and come into the greatest contact with humans, traveling long distances, crossing roads and building nests near the occasional swimming pool. This short window allowed me to recognize my limited knowledge and seek out details of their biology. Next year, I will be prepared for any turtle-related inquiry and be glad to share it.