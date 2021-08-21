IT HAS BEEN my observation that New Hampshire anglers keep very few fish, instead practicing catch-and-release. In the past, when folks relied more heavily on nature to provide food, it was not uncommon to fish for one’s dinner.
The same practice applied to deer hunting, when harvesting a big one meant a freezer full of meat that would last all winter.
Life is much easier now and fresh fish can be purchased at any store or restaurant. Releasing a fish to be caught another day has become the norm among anglers and I see it every day, regardless of the season. With this practice comes a deeper understanding of the delicate nature of fish biology and an appreciation for the sport that reaches a higher level.
It would be great if these good intentions were enough to sustain a fishery, but there are more variables to consider. There have been hundreds of studies aimed at measuring the survival rates of released fish. The results are just vague enough to leave anglers confused.
In short, when a fish is caught and released, it may or may not survive to be caught again. Fortunately, there are guidelines that, when followed, help return a fish unharmed to the water from which it was caught. The guidelines are different for bass than for trout, and change with water and air temperature.
If one hopes to practice successful catch-and-release, it is important to start before a single cast is made. Having the foresight to use the right gear, such as barbless hooks, new fishing line, appropriately sized rods, and a soft net will increase the odds of survival for all fish.
Although it may be difficult for an excited angler, it is also important not to fight a fish to the point of exhaustion. A quick fight that brings the fish in to be properly handled almost always ensures a healthy release.
As soon as a fish is in hand, the process of unhooking and releasing should take less than 30 seconds. Experienced anglers can quickly identify the severity of the hook placement and quickly react with the best method. Sometimes, a simple shake of the lure or fly is enough to dislodge the hook. This can be done without ever touching the fish, which leaves it in the cool water to breathe and stay healthy.
Before handling a fish, it is important to wet your hands. The slime that exists on a fish is actually a protective measure and acts as a secondary skin to safeguard and heal. Dry hands will quickly remove this important component and leave a fish susceptible to injury.
It is also important to hold a fish in a manner that supports its entire body weight. While admiring or taking a picture, try to provide a sturdy horizontal grasp of the fish. Never support a fish by grabbing its mouth or gills. Avoid touching the fish’s eyes or exposing them to high heat or bitter cold.
If a fish is acting sluggish, an angler can hold it upright in the water facing the current. Keeping a fish buoyant in clean, moving water for a few seconds will almost always revive it. It is not necessary to move it back and forth, as once thought. A quiet, steady position will bring it back to its senses quickly.
There is some debate as how to treat a hook that is lodged too deeply and likely to cause further damage upon removal. The best practice is to cut the line as close to the hook as possible and release the fish.
As anglers take a greater role in the management of the resource that they enjoy, a few methods of healthy catch-and-release can do a lot to ensure the survival of fish and foster a better understanding of the sport that so many love.
