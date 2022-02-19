AS consumptive users of natural resources, New Hampshire outdoorsmen and women have an obligation to practice sustainable methods. With a very general respect for those elements that provide outdoor opportunities, one can easily enjoy and maintain the traditions that have lasted through many generations.
One of the most straightforward ways to provide continued opportunity is the practice of catch-and-release. This process allows an angler all of the sporting thrills associated with fishing without the final step of killing a fish. If returned successfully, the fish might thrive, reproduce or be caught again.
Research shows that catch-and-release ice fishing does not always bring the desired results and many fish are negatively affected. Several factors contribute to the level of impact a fish experiences, which begins with a hook set, followed by a time-sensitive retrieval, hook removal and a final release back into the water.
There are, of course, procedures that make this process successful and can be followed by anglers of all species and methods. The incentive behind these methods is clear and many anglers work to preserve their favorite fisheries in simple, effective ways.
In winter, those wet fish being exposed to freezing air temperatures can suffer temporary or permanent damage to their gills and eyes. Minimal handling used to remove hooks or take a picture can help a fish recover from the temporary exposure. Once at the hole in the ice, a quick turnaround can help increase survival.
Conversely, one guideline that might seem counter-intuitive is remaining patient and taking one’s time. Often, a fish is hooked at one depth and brought through many others before reaching an excited angler’s hand. Like with a scuba diver, this process is less impactful when done slowly and gradually. This is especially important in deep water, where a fish might suffer significant injury from quick changes in pressure.
When handling a fish in preparation for release, those that are brought in too quickly might struggle and be left with lasting hook wounds. A fish at an appropriate level of exhaustion can be handled much more effectively.
Understanding the behavior of a healthy fish can be another guide to successful catch-and-release. It is easy to tell when a fish is ready for release and when it needs a little more care. If a fish struggles to stay buoyant, for example, an angler might hold it gently in an upright orientation until it regains its strength.
Dropping a fish back through a hole in the ice before it has regained its ability to swim can be avoided by holding a fish gently by the tail with most of its body under water. When it is ready, it will give a good kick and swim away.
The struggles in convincing a fish to bite are well known. Choosing the correct lure or bait is often undertaken with this factor as the most important guide. When anglers are planning to release fish, the selection process has a few more variables. Single hook points are very effective and allow for an easier release from both jigging rods and tip-ups. Lures with several hooks make the removal more difficult.
Fishing in the winter brings unique challenges and requires special attention when releasing fish. When done correctly, fish can swim away to sustain the resource and someday be caught again.
.