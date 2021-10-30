LAST WEEKEND was the official Youth Deer Hunt Weekend in New Hampshire.
This opportunity exists for hunters under the age of 16 to participate in the time-honored tradition of hunting. There is no minimum age, and when accompanied by a licensed hunter over the age of 18, a deer of any age or sex may be taken throughout the state.
Within the guidelines of this activity, young people are exposed to all aspects of a big game hunt, including scouting, pursuit, harvest, recovery and processing a large animal. From start to finish, it embodies the traditions of a New England outdoor adventure and fosters an appreciation that will last a lifetime.
For Anthony Piascik, 8, of Auburn, that Saturday morning will be part of his memories forever. Anthony is no stranger to the woods and has been hunting for the last few seasons.
This year, he and his grandfather had been scouting an area that looked very promising. They are not afraid to put their time in before the season and bonded over a shared enthusiasm of preparing for a New Hampshire deer hunt.
A third generation deer hunter, Anthony is affectionately nicknamed “Little Anthony” as his father has the same name. For his most recent birthday, Little Anthony got a new shotgun, which made the upcoming youth weekend even more exciting and almost painfully hard to wait for.
A few trips to the gun range helped pass the time and familiarize everyone with firearms safety and function. The 20-gauge was a perfect fit and a practical choice for the location they would be hunting.
It is important to remember that under the guidelines of the youth hunt, Anthony’s father is not allowed to carry a firearm. The only shot being taken would come from the youth. The planning and practice for this hunt was all part of the exciting and educational process.
All of the important tactics were being put into place and the days before the weekend were filled with hope and youthful enthusiasm from both father and son.
When Saturday morning finally arrived, the air was cool and quiet. The leaves that covered the ground were just moist enough to mash quietly underfoot. The slow-moving deer hunters looked through the familiar cover for signs of deer and watched as their breath fogged the air.
Very quickly, they saw a doe and Anthony took aim. With confidence, he took it down with the skill of a seasoned hunter. After several pictures, a few hugs and calls to friends and family, they made it out of the woods in time to change clothes and make it to the last youth soccer game of the year in Auburn.
When darkness finally fell on Saturday night, Little Anthony was exhausted. He had harvested his first deer and played in a soccer game that culminated with an undefeated season. Understandably, his confidence was high and he calmly asked his father, Big Anthony, if he needed any advice on how to get a deer. Those are memories that will never fade.
For Anthony and many other New Hampshire youth hunters, last weekend was the beginning of a lifelong appreciation for our outdoors and the relationship that is formed with nature. These opportunities are just the beginning of something wonderful.
