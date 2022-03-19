IT IS sometimes referred to as sugar snow. A heavy, wet snowfall in March is said to have benefits to the process of trees producing sap and, eventually, syrup. It is a classic New England observation that is only mildly supported by facts, but based strongly on years of folksy observation and tradition.
A storm like this fell last week and my home was blanketed with over a foot of fresh snow. To be clear, my tolerance for these events in late winter is low. Lakes and ponds are melting, rivers and streams are flowing, and baseball fields are beginning to show grass. Early spring snowstorms can feel like a punch in the gut and I think they are labeled with cute names to take some of the pain away.
I am a man of science, especially as it relates to nature and the outdoor world around me. I acknowledge the possibility that sugar snow helps to insulate the base of maple trees and keeps the forest floor cool enough to slow the budding process that marks the end of syrup production.
It is also possible that the snow contains just enough nitrogen to serve as a slow-release fertilizer, which benefits all plant life.
Maple syrup season in New Hampshire is an ironclad sign of spring and I appreciate the positive impacts that snowfall has in promoting it, but I am still unimpressed.
In an effort to be more accepting, I recently investigated snowfall as it relates to something I can get excited about: fishing. If I am able to connect a positive relationship between the two, my attitude just might change. After all, it is the same callused hand that holds the snow shovel and the fly rod.
Our landscape and the soil under it is made up of many layers. These layers exist in flat meadows as well as steep mountainsides. The bottommost layer is often saturated and provides storage for the entire season.
Occasionally, water is driven upward and creates bubbling, flowing currents known as springs. When these events are slightly less energetic and known as seeps, the water can create slow pockets of standing water.
The boundary between wet and dry soil is sometimes referred to as the water table and it varies constantly based on the level of saturation. Like a gas gauge in your car, the mark indicates how much water is in the tank. Over time, it gets low and is replenished on an unpredictable and irregular schedule.
One of the greatest limitations to the health of fish is maintaining appropriate water levels and temperatures throughout the year. With snowmelt and spring rain events, the water table is high and rivers and streams flow with cool, clean water. In contrast, when the summer months become hot and dry, the level drops and freshwater influences are rare. The roots of trees and plants stretch downward, gathering the precious resource and depleting it even more.
In New England, we are lucky to have significant snowpack serving as an additional storage of water. The slow-release from the mountains and hills can have positive impacts for many months.
Despite my disdain for spring snowstorms, they add a healthy reserve to the aquatic systems that support my favorite fishing opportunities. As I watch sugar snow fall around me, I recognize that my spring and summer months will benefit from this otherwise frustrating weather pattern.
My area forecast calls for a few inches of snow tonight. Bring it on.