WHEN I was a boy, my tackle box was the most sacred possession in my collection of outdoor gear. Along with a Swiss army knife and a mismatched, often-repaired bicycle, it seemed to be a constant possession and the most vital tool in my outdoor adventures.
It was a time when products could not be reviewed on YouTube, ordered on Amazon or funded through PayPal. As a result, I was forced to rely on very few assets and maintained them with a sense of forced responsibility and pride.
In the tackle box was a mixture of hooks, lures, weights and line. There was a little dirt, significant rust and an unpleasant odor surrounding the tackle, but form and function remained intact.
My favorite lure was a four-inch, floating yellow perch imitation. It was perfectly balanced with two treble hooks and, although made of light balsa wood, contained enough mass for long-distance casts.
The appearance was worn and, having fooled thousands of fish, was covered with the tiny teeth marks of many bass and pickerel.
My familiarity with this lure was so great that I could cast it with incredible accuracy and confidence. Finding the only open water among dense vegetation or avoiding barely-submerged stumps, I could put that lure wherever I thought the fish were hiding. I landed thousands with it by the time I was a teenager.
Although the procedure was near-perfect, there were many situations where I almost lost my prized lure. Unique rescue efforts were undertaken. In many instances, the wind provided just enough of an interference that it flew too high or too low and into the sprawling branches of a tree.
While learning skills that I employ to this day, I understood and mastered those methods of retrieval that kept my lure from loss or damage. Before the hooks had anchored into wood, moss or leaves, a quick study of the line provided an avenue for a mildly violent bullwhip rod-snap that freed the entanglement.
If the hooks were set and unmovable by the force of the rod, other tools such as broken branches, beaver sticks and canoe paddles might be used to dislodge the stubborn lure. This was often done while balancing gingerly in a watercraft with outstretched arms and wobbling legs.
Occasionally, the above-mentioned methods of retrieval would fail and a more hands-on approach was needed. This multi-step procedure started with cutting the line and ended with climbing a tree. Moving slowly, often on an undersized tree limb several feet above a lake or pond, the wet hands and worrying face of a young angler might create the type of image that would inspire a Norman Rockwell painting.
Whatever the challenge, I always had a solution and I am proud to say that the same four-inch yellow perch lure still exists among my tackle today. Like the superstar veteran on a baseball team, I imagine that it provides an example for newer, less-experienced lures. It also exudes the confidence that can only come from many narrow escapes with hazardous experiences.
I still use it from time to time and our relationship mirrors an old man walking an old dog. There are many great memories and we are both careful not to trip and fall. I think we will be together for a long time.
