WHILE I appreciate the certainty of nature and science, my interest is also drawn toward the obscure. I am intrigued by events in the outdoors that do not make sense and throw a wrench into logic and reason.
I have recently had the privilege of watching white-tailed deer walk through my yard at the same time every night. As temperatures often reach 20-below zero, I observe with mild concern as they forage among apple trees and paw at the frozen ground.
These regular visits allow me to recognize any unusual behavior or patterns. I have noticed that something strange is happening.
This year, one animal stands out. It’s a healthy male deer with a tall, skinny set of antlers. The unique shape accentuates its movements and casts beautiful shadows in the cold moonlight. I have been lucky enough to find antlers when they are shed and hope to add this set to my collection.
By the middle of January, most antlers are laying in the snow and I am quietly confused by this deer’s hesitancy in an otherwise predictable event.
Watching deer in the winter is common around my house and allows me to better understand the behavior and biology in a first-hand account. It is not uncommon to keep tabs on 10 deer, which is much greater than the number I see during November and December when I actively pursue them through the woods. Because of these winter visits, my knowledge of deer behavior increases with every year and I am slowly understanding their patterns and tendencies.
Most antler growth of both deer and moose is governed by nutrition, secondarily by the size and health of the animal. An advertisement of genetic quality and dominance, antlers grow at different rates but the growth concludes in predictable ways.
After breeding, antlers are no longer supported by testosterone, which flows rampant during this period known as the “rut.” Theoretically, their presence is no longer needed for advertising or fighting and, as such, they fall off.
Presently, the deer in my yard should be well past this point in the season. The buck that I have been watching seems unencumbered by its rack and is otherwise oblivious to the antlers’ existence. I seem to be much more confused than he is.
Seeking a scientific explanation, I learned that the portion of a male deer’s skull that sprouts antlers is known as the pedicle. In a common year, the tissue around it deteriorates in late fall and the connection is eventually broken. This process might result in one or both antlers falling off in a short period of time.
Like most animals, the amount of daylight plays a role in most of their biology. In December, the combination of decreasing daylight and testosterone levels should be enough to trigger most deer to shed their antlers.
Extraneous circumstances might result in testosterone production shutting down early. An injury or malnourishment might impede the healthy cycle of hormone levels and result in antlers falling off.
Conversely, a healthy well-fed deer might maintain higher levels, which would impede this process and keep antlers attached longer.
I am sure that this deer will shed its antlers soon and natural processes will govern its biology. I have confidence in the resiliency and existence of any animal in a New England winter and this calm period allows me to study deer and question abnormalities.