ALTHOUGH my personal inventory of outdoor equipment is vast and ever-increasing, there exists within a few pieces of tried-and-true items that get constant use. The number of baitcasting rods, for example might number near 50, but there is one that is most used in my pursuit of fish. It is old, dirty and has duct tape on the handle, but remains my favorite and never gets left behind.
While I consider myself willing to embrace change and new technology, I struggle with abandoning equipment that has proven effective. Still, there have been a few advances in my approach to outdoor recreation that have translated into personal growth, greater success and a lot more fun.
There is no greater example of this type of change than the computer-generated imagery of fish finders.
The term itself implies unfair advantage and lack of sportsmanship, but I am quick to defend it. While finding fish would seem an ultimate goal, understanding the water in which they live is the only advantage I need.
Fish exist in varied depths, flows and temperatures at different times. In addition, weather, food availability and reproductive needs also drive their movement.
It is true that most fish finders can display an image of individual fish, but there are many more subtle clues that make clear the puzzle pieces in successful angling.
The most important measurement is depth and I have a target number for each fish species at specific times of year. In both open water and through the ice, an understanding of water depth is crucial to increasing contact with fish. If a water column is deep, fish might be found at any level and must be fished extensively. In shallow water, they have fewer options and are more densely contained. While some prefer the cover of a rocky bottom, others might be chasing bait just below the surface.
It is also important to consider light conditions and how visibility changes with the depth and time of day. Sunny days will allow fish to move into depths that they would not if it were cloudy.
With changing depth comes different oxygen levels and water temperatures. Understanding a fish’s preference is complex and is often the difference between high catch rates and slow days on the water.
A good fish finder will measure and calculate most of these factors and, even without identifying individual fish, should point an angler in the right direction.
Almost all fish finders provide GPS technology and allow anglers to recognize hot spots and revisit those areas that have been successful. This also prevents getting lost and provides a detailed map of travel routes and important geography.
Once fish are found and caught, a finder will help provide clues to explain why they are there. A quick change in depth or underwater structure might be the habitat that provides food or cover and explain their existence. On most systems, these areas can be marked and revisited on every trip.
Anglers have been trying to find fish for thousands of years. The biological needs of fish determine their location at all times. Fortunately, no one has it figured out. The modern technology of fish finders provides all the clues but does not solve the mystery.