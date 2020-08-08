FOR many, seeing the first robin of the spring is a wonderful experience full of hope and a sign of good things to come. The easily recognized indicator species means that winter is coming to an end and warm, spring rains will arrive soon to melt the snow and green the grass.
For anglers, these changes of the season are also marked by the emergence of specific creatures and these highly anticipated events offer a renewed enthusiasm with every passing day. Most of the accurate observations related to nature are, for me, accidental.
Last week, I was mowing my lawn and flushed a grasshopper the size of a hummingbird. It rose through the hot, dusty air with the clicking sound that brings me back to my youth where I hunted them down and filled mason jars for future bait.
The emergence of this bright, green grasshopper was special for several reasons. It means that the late-July climate has reached every variable necessary to support the life of some big, nasty bugs. Any insect that ends up in the water after not having originated there is known as a terrestrial. In addition to grasshoppers, this group includes crickets, ants, caterpillars and the occasional praying mantis.
I like to imagine long-legged, multi-winged, brightly colored creatures who display an obvious inability to maneuver on the water. Everything about them shows predator fish that they are an easy meal. They are massive in size compared to most aquatic insects and their helpless thrashings often invoke explosive surface hits from fish.
There are many fly patterns designed to mimic helpless terrestrial insects. Legendary fly tier Dave Whitlock created a hopper pattern that bears his name and fills fly boxes all over the United States. Using mostly deer hair, this fly is one of my favorites in August. I have been tying variations with a foam body that gives them a greater sense of buoyancy and extends their use beyond one or two fish.
Perhaps the most absurd fly in my summer repertoire is known as the Chernobyl ant and does a great job of imitating an organism that does not really exist. The bright colors and inaccurate morphology are a mad scientist’s dream come true. If any of these insects really existed, they would surely sting you and certainly be poisonous to eat. Luckily, hungry fish aren’t intimidated and chomp these bugs down like buffalo wings at a tailgating party.
I always take great liberties and employ intense creativity when tying terrestrials. I add rubber legs to every fly, create segmented bodies, and sometimes give them three sets of antennae. Hey, why not?
Most of the flies are tied on big hooks and, once completed, might measure two inches in length. When they land on the water, I imagine that every fish below looks up with a mild sense of horror. Once they compose themselves, it is time to eat.
Using these big terrestrial flies has many advantages, the first being high visibility. As I get older, it can be hard to see a fly drifting on the water, especially as I fish at dusk. This becomes a non-issue with the big, bright creations of August.
It is also impossible to fish these flies incorrectly because an angler is trying to mimic the behavior of an imaginary fly. They can be twitched, skated or simply ripped across the surface. It doesn’t seem to matter to the fish.
Every fish from trout to bass will eat big summertime bugs. Tying old favorites and creating new ones can be a lot of fun.