THERE IS a healthy debate among lake trout anglers as it relates to the most effective pursuit.
Two common approaches are most frequently used. While both work, there exists a divide and competition between these schools of thought.
Most lake trout in New Hampshire are caught by either trolling or jigging. The first method is an active pursuit, covering a large area. The other is a pinpoint attack from above on stationary fish. I enjoy both and catch fish regularly. Only recently have I learned of the loyalty of certain anglers to one method, coupled with a condescending suspicion of the other.
The competition among some of my closest friends is similar in energy to the Mets and Yankee fans of New York: Success brings bragging rights, failure initiates insult, and there is no way to be on both sides.
For those unfamiliar, trolling is fishing slowly from a moving boat with lines and lures dragging behind. The speed of the boat and weight of the line dictates the depth of the pursuit, and successful anglers understand where the lake trout are swimming. Different depths are explored throughout the season and tools such as lead-core line, downriggers and heavy lures allow anglers to meet fish in the ever-changing habitat that they seek.
The many variables involved are constantly being used in different combinations until fish are found and caught. While a gold spoon might be effective at 15 feet, an orange jerkbait might be the only bait to trigger a bite at 30 feet. When the boat is moving at 1.5 miles per hour, fishing might be slow and an increase to 2.2 might initiate a lake trout chase.
The most advanced anglers use several lines to diversify depth, spread lines out and discover preferred bait. When lake trout are widespread and unpredictable, trolling is a very effective approach.
In contrast to the widespread and vast approach of trolling, jigging for the same fish puts an angler in a much more personal battle. By definition, this means lowering a single line straight down to where fish might be feeding.
Through the thick ice of winter, the only option is jigging because trolling in a boat becomes obviously impossible. Perhaps because of the long winters in Northern New Hampshire, I spend much more time jigging and feel comfortable in the approach. This familiarity is what encourages me to continue through open water and I spend many days dropping a heavy line over the side of my boat or canoe.
I target times of low wind, which often mean early morning or late evening. It can be difficult to reach fish and move bait in an effective way while bouncing on waves and moving quickly. Instead, jigging lake trout through a small, still cone of water can be very effective.
Preferred baits for jigging include heavy spoons, non-lead jig heads and paddle tail swim baits that resemble baitfish like smelt and suckers. In this delicate vertical approach, it is important to have lines with very little elasticity, like braid or synthetic blends.
Lake trout are very weary and a subtle approach can be important in making them comfortable enough to bite. A thin leader can help keep them from spooking and allow the bait to look more natural.
I am not convinced that either method is more successful than another. I enjoy both trolling and jigging and will continue to maintain a healthy allegiance to both in my adventures afield.