THERE ARE many schools of thought concerning the sport of fishing and I have subconsciously considered them all. Thousands of opinions exist based on equipment and bait alone — just as many consider the influence of climate and weather patterns.
An age-old debate about the most effective time of day constantly circulates among anglers and I have recently made some observations that allow for a serious discussion.
Last week, I slept in a tent on a remote campsite at one of my favorite lakes. The primary sportfish is bass and I frequently catch smallmouth weighing over three pounds at this location. The camping/fishing approach allows me to be on the water very early and to stay out quite late. The question about which time of day produces the best fishing was about to get some serious investigation.
Most days in New Hampshire begin and end with light wind and very calm, flat water. When air temperature cooperates, a steam-like fog can greet those anglers who venture out before the sun rises. My recent trip provided just such conditions.
In July, it is quite comfortable to be on the water before 5 a.m., when it is cool, and just enough daylight illuminates the landscape. The still and quiet conditions allow for thoughtful observations and focused attention to every detail.
My first interaction with wildlife on this trip came with a dizzy and confused mayfly landing on the bow of my boat. The exhausted insect had the appearance and behavior of any organism that had been up all night. While it found a safe place to rest, many others did not — and landed helplessly on the water.
Very quickly, I witnessed hungry bass breaking the surface to eat these bugs. In the foggy conditions, I heard the rises as often as I saw them.
Although the bass’ breakfast menu seemed specific, they were comfortable and hungry enough to eat any bait I cast, including floating plugs and rubber worms. Their eagerness to rise for insects allowed me to pinpoint their location and I spent the morning in a calculated pursuit of fish.
The morning bite was on and I landed over a dozen fish before heading back to camp for my own breakfast.
Back on the water by noon, the sun had risen brightly overhead and created conditions that seemed unfavorable for fishing. Shining like a spotlight and heating the surface, the sun made the fish weary and hard to find. A few deep-water tube baits that mimicked crayfish brought some small bass to the boat, but midday fishing was, by all standards, slow.
After a short nap in my tent and a few hot dogs cooked on a stick, I returned to the lake around 6 p.m. By now, the wind had already subsided and calm water could be found everywhere. I decided to change tactics and rigged up a 7-weight fly rod with patterns that mimicked the large mayflies I had seen that morning.
As darkness neared, aquatic insects began their flights and emerged in tandem with the bats that picked them from flight like radar-guided fighter pilots. At the end of a long day, the bass seemed as exhausted as I was and displayed only moderate interest in feeding. My catch for the evening was slight.
After this long day of fishing, I was able to conclude that most bass were caught in the morning — hardly a trend, but more of a circumstance. I am not ready to declare this a certainty.
I suppose more investigation is called for and I will be headed back to that spot next week.