MY OUTDOOR AVENTURES often include instances where childhood memories emerge and influence the experience with a wonderful sense of nostalgia.
The other night, I was watching fireflies dance around a dark campsite during which I could relive vivid sights, sounds and smells of my youth. Catching these mysterious insects and holding them carefully in a mason jar occupied hundreds of warm evenings and marked the beginning of my fascination with nature.
In addition to the catch-and-release pursuit of fireflies, other creatures ranging from frogs to snakes and the occasional stray dog spent temporary periods in my custody before being returned to their solitary existence. Of all living creatures, one of the most frequently abducted were tadpoles, which spent hours and days in cups, bowls and bottles throughout my childhood home. My mother rarely objected while these aquatic reptiles developed from long-tailed, oval-shaped juveniles into air-breathing, four-legged adults. The process was simply too exciting to ignore and appealed to me in a way that I could not yet define.
I now understand and admire these instances more than ever, and a vernal pool filled with tadpoles still captures my attention and interest. My spring and early summer walks through the woods put me in constant contact with them. Every woodland puddle is rich with life, often temporary as they quickly dry up in the summer.
Beginning as a mass of jelly-like eggs, a frog or toad’s spawn resembles a somewhat unpleasant blob filled with hundreds of black dots. In time, each of these dots will hatch and become a tadpole. Also referred to as polliwogs, the larval stage can last for a few days or weeks in New Hampshire. This part of their life cycle occurs completely underwater, where rising temperatures initiate growth and development.
Slowly, each tadpole gets bigger and stronger with mobility increasing every day. Like many siblings, with age comes individuality and a sense of seeking out one’s own space. During this time, they feed on microscopic plant and animal material, which benefits growth and development.
Eventually, these balloon-shaped swimmers develop small front and back legs, which change their methods of movement drastically. Rather than typical swimming motions like fish, they slow down and rely on ever-strengthening legs to move through the quiet, warm water. It is at this time that the tail, no longer of use, is reabsorbed into the body and disappears.
Close observation reveals the development of more typical frog-like characteristics of their face. Where once they were round and dark, eyes become pronounced, and mouths enlarge to provide a sense of individuality and adulthood. Small teeth also disappear and are replaced with a muscular and adhesive tongue.
The most fascinating part of their development occurs when gills are slowly replaced by lungs and oxygen transfer changes from water to air. This is not a development unique to reptiles and amphibians, but it seems to break all of the rules related to biology and life.
With all of the changes that frogs and toads go through between existing as an egg and adult, it is no surprise that collecting them and observing their metamorphosis was a large part of my childhood adventures. As an adult, the fascination remains and provides many entertaining hours in my adventures afield.