WE ARE reaching a time in New Hampshire when the days are long, the sun seems to be constantly overhead and temperatures get as high as we will see them all year.
For outdoor adventurers, it is a great time to explore the woods and water.
An obvious goal of summer activities should be staying cool and hydrated while avoiding any heat-related exhaustion. I made this a secondary goal last weekend with the primary goal of … you guessed it, catching some fish. It occurred to me that those deep pools that hold summer brook trout are also perfect spots to submerge myself in the cold, clean water of high-elevation streams. It is a win-win scenario for the summer angler and it provided one of the most comfortable and rewarding experiences of my summer so far.
I began my journey in the Saco River where it winds through Crawford Notch in the town of Hart’s Location. This entire watershed is home to healthy trout populations and I have fished it many times before. There are hiking trails that allow anglers great access to the large rivers and small streams that weave through the landscape.
Because of the deep woods, I did not wear waders but chose an old pair of hiking boots and some heavy wool socks. This type of “wet-wading” turned out to be perfect for the hot and humid weather that I encountered.
Like me, the trout were seeking refuge from high temperatures and seemed to prefer those deep pools under the shade of a dense canopy cover. The flat surface of these areas were great spots to cast a small dry fly and watch it creep slowly downstream. When a fish rose and took the fly, it made an immediate dive back toward the deep water, which put a significant bend in my ultra-light fly rod.
As I moved in a slow progression upstream, these deep pools were abundant and I fished every one of them, each giving up a trout or two. With the climb in elevation, I could feel the water getting colder on my legs and feet. Using my limbs as a strange type of bio-thermometer, I was able to determine that conditions for trout were perfect and I took comfort in knowing that I was in for good fishing all day.
I stopped and sat for lunch on a boulder overlooking one of the typical pools and leaned my fly rod against a tree. With my feet dangling in the water, I felt like a 10-year-old kid enjoying nature as I had done a million times in my youth.
I watched as trout swam below me and I broke a few small pieces of bread from my sandwich to drop in the water. As quickly as the bread landed, several fish raced to the surface to gobble them up. The sense of connection I felt by feeding fish rather than catching them was so unique that, when I had finished eating, I left this pool un-fished and moved to the next.
By late afternoon, I had worked up a considerable sweat and decided to go beyond my legs and submerge my whole body in a deep, cold pool. As the cold overwhelmed my senses, I opened my eyes underwater and studied the aquatic life around me, completely comfortable and relaxed.
My walk down the trail was marked by the squishy sounds of wet boots and the cascading stream nearby. I had found a way to beat the heat, enjoy my most passionate hobby and marvel at a new type of adventure.