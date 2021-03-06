I HAVE BEEN learning a lot from young people lately. The reason is simple and unflattering. I am getting old and the young people who I once took hunting and fishing are getting very skilled in their outdoor adventures. My tutelage has logically ended and they are consequently teaching me new things.
This winter, I have been fishing with a young man who I coached in high school baseball several years ago. It seems that every time we meet on the ice, he has a different strategy, a new piece of equipment or some app on his phone that helps him find and catch fish.
Where not long ago, I was the guide and mentor, the roles have clearly changed and this kid out-fishes me on almost every trip. In a similar fashion, I have recently been learning about an outdoor sport from a new, young co-worker.
Jake is a kid in his 20s who was hired by my outfit just over a year ago. My role as the experienced employee tasked with showing him the ropes has quickly expired. In a very short time, he absorbed all of my knowledge and is quickly blazing his own path.
Jake suggested that I tag along with him and experience one of his favorite winter activities, trapping. I had always imagined a New England trapper as an old man, with wool shirts, stained and torn from decades in the harsh woods. I did not expect the passion, experience and knowledge from such a young person.
Once invited, I looked forward to learning about an outdoor activity that I had very little experience in. His approach was one that I have used many times with beginning or inexperienced anglers. We needed to start simple, target an easy quarry and experience success on a level that will inspire the enthusiasm to continue.
We met on a warm winter afternoon and laid the gear out in the back of my truck. The plan was to head to a swamp in Littleton and set some muskrat traps.
Please understand that it can be hard for even the most gifted writer to describe a rat in flattering terms. In reality, they are one of the most intelligent, adaptable and elusive mammals in New England.
We first obtained landowner permission to visit and trap in this wetland. The owner was gracious and welcomed our adventure. It was established that the trapping would benefit both of us and Jake did a great job of explaining our goals and how they would mediate any damage to the land or ecosystem.
As we surveyed the landscape, we looked (and listened) for running water under the deep snow and ice. What looked like a still marsh with cattails and reeds was actually a small stream meandering through a flat expanse of muskrat habitat.
With an ax and an ice chisel, we broke through the ice looking for locations that suggested frequent travel of these small aquatic mammals. We targeted areas that funneled the flow of water and provided probable avenues for travel. Most of the sets were enhanced from materials found in our immediate surroundings. Cutting saplings and shaping them with an ax seemed just old-fashioned enough to propagate my original image of a trapper.
Once the trap line was set, we went home with cautious optimism. The following morning began with temperatures well below zero but our enthusiasm was not stifled. Jake and I had great success on our first set, catching three muskrats, and our luck continued for the next several days.
Perhaps because I am getting older, I found learning about a traditional outdoor activity from such a young man to be curiously rewarding.