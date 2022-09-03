black bears

In September, black bears like this one in Campton are feeding heavily in preparation for winter.

 ANDY SCHAFERMEYER

WHEN kids return to school, people get excited about the fair and I have to stop fishing at 7:30 p.m. because it’s too dark, I ask myself the same question every year. How did summer go by so fast?

It seems like I was just throwing batting practice to high school baseball players and, in the blink of an eye, I’ll be watching Patriots games on Sunday. How can time possibly pass so quickly?