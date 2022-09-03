WHEN kids return to school, people get excited about the fair and I have to stop fishing at 7:30 p.m. because it’s too dark, I ask myself the same question every year. How did summer go by so fast?
It seems like I was just throwing batting practice to high school baseball players and, in the blink of an eye, I’ll be watching Patriots games on Sunday. How can time possibly pass so quickly?
Fortunately, there are many outdoor activities that arise in the fall and help me transition between rapidly changing seasons. On September 1, bear hunting season opened in New Hampshire and the beginning of another three-month period of adventure will commence. The seasons for bear, deer, moose and upland birds offer an exciting, time-honored opportunity for outdoorsmen and women of the Granite State.
New Hampshire is home to an estimated 5,000 black bears and they are distributed throughout every corner of the state. While, they have specific habitat needs, they are adaptable enough to exist almost anywhere and smart enough to thrive under any condition.
Currently, bears are driven by the need to consume enough high-fat and protein items to make it through the fall and winter. Most of the soft mast like blackberries, high bush cranberries and blueberries are past their peak and new food sources have become available. Apples, which make up a large part of a bear’s diet, are starting to get red and fall to the ground.
In the coming weeks, hard mast like acorns and beechnuts will begin to mature into the preferred food sources for bears, and finding them in the tops of beech and birch trees is common.
The term for excessive feeding has a much more scientific name, hyperphagia, which describes the physiological changes they go through in the fall. The obvious effect on behavior is that a bear will forage all day with little else on its mind. In September, when a bear is awake, it is eating or drinking, seemingly oblivious to other factors.
Consuming up to 20,000 calories per day, a black bear is in constant motion as it searches for food. As they feed and grow, a bear might increase its weight by 30% in these critical months. A foraging bear will also increase its range and is more likely to encounter human development such as campgrounds, hiking trails and roads or highways.
Technically an omnivore, bears are opportunistic and will feed on other animals, most frequently small mammals and even reptiles and amphibians. This diversity in diet is another factor that allows them to prepare for winter.
The obvious translation of this behavior as it relates to hunting is simple — if you find the food, you will find a bear. Preseason scouting allows for an inventory of areas that provide substantial and varying food sources. These areas change from year to year and successful hunters know to explore several locations.
Unlike other game, bears are unaffected by weather and their drive to find food is rarely affected by conditions. Rain, wind and snow will not deter a hungry bear from finding food.
While it can be difficult to watch summer conclude while cool fall weather becomes common, it marks the beginning of a great time to be outdoors. Bear hunting marks the first big game season and can provide exciting adventures afield.