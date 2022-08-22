Editor’s note: The Adventures Afield column that ran in this past Sunday News was an old one. Here is the column that should have run.
IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, many activities are synonymous with summer. Cookouts, fireworks over the water and early-morning hikes are just a few.
For me, nothing exemplifies long, hot days as much as bass fishing.
Large and smallmouth bass are categorized as warm water fish. They live in water that is warmer than the water that supports cold water fish like trout and salmon. This delineation motivates me even more as hot August days and nights provide many opportunities to catch these amazing fish.
In the spring, male bass will guard their new offspring, which hover helplessly over a nest in shallow water. The juvenile fish are very susceptible to predation and, as such, the male protects them by fiercely striking at anything that threatens them. It is important to protect this crucial life stage, and regulations are in place to keep angling impacts slight. Responsible fishermen and women show great sportsmanship by treading lightly around bass in the spring but, in the summer, everything changes.
Warm water triggers in all fish a higher metabolism, which translates into a period of heavy feeding and increased growth. As such, summer might also be called the growing season for bass. By comparison, New England summers are short and those fish that exploit the conditions are in a state of increased, urgent activity. They feed more, travel greater distances, and successful anglers identify and take advantage of this behavior in several key ways.
Largemouth bass use many senses to find and ambush food. Vision is the most common. Hard plastic lures like crankbaits are often manufactured in exaggerated colors like orange and yellow — colors that are easily seen.
In warm, summer months, their instinct to strike at prey becomes intensified and creates advantages for anglers who use erratic and fast retrieves to trigger this behavior. A loud spinnerbait moving noisily just under the surface can also be effective as bass explode upward for an opportunity to feed.
During the long daylight hours of summer, bass spend a lot of time in and around some type of cover. This might be in the form of a rock, root-mass or floating dock. This instinct allows them to remain hidden and wait for food sources to arrive. Fishing large expanses of open water may not be effective and finding good cover is crucial.
Although bass will eat a wide variety of food, it is important to know which kind of food exists in the waterbody being fished. Once a fish has eaten a lot of the same baitfish, for example, it is very comfortable and more likely to strike. Matching this pattern can be the difference between an aggressive bass and a complacent one.
It is unfortunate that bass do not always prefer the same summer weather conditions that most anglers do. A bright, sunny day might force the fish to seek cover and feed slowly in one place. In contrast, cloud cover, wind and even rain encourage fish to move freely and seek food in a much more active way.
Turbulent water and cloudy skies serve as a perceived protective layer that bass find comfortable to move around in.
New Hampshire summers are awesome but unfortunately seem too short — especially for outdoor recreation. Now is the time to create some largemouth bass memories.