A FRUSTRATED TURKEY HUNTER approached me last week, hoping I could shed some light on his lack of success.
Once mid-May arrived, he explained, the turkeys seemed to stop vocalizing, making them harder to find and almost impossible to call in. He lamented the fact that the season did not open sooner, which would allow hunters to pursue turkeys when they are most involved in mating and behaving in loud, predictable ways.
His first mistake was assuming that I had solutions to solve his dilemma and his second was hoping that I had some kind of authority to change hunting seasons. I have neither. As I often do with my children, I slowly explained that rules are in place for a good reason and cannot be changed to make difficult situations easier.
Open seasons for hunting, fishing and trapping are designed to take place at a point in an animal’s life cycle that allows for harvest without impeding sustainability. It is crucial that they are protected when they are most susceptible and not overharvested.
I went on to explain that although turkey hunting might be easier in April, the impact on the population would be too great. After a few minutes, the hunter begrudgingly agreed and decided that it might be time to put away his shotgun and grab a fishing pole. Bass fishing must be really good right now, he concluded.
It was time to see if the lessons of our conversation had been truly learned and I cautiously mentioned that we are currently in the catch-and-release season for bass. From May 15 to June 15, all bass must be immediately released and no live bait is allowed.
The frustrated turkey hunter quickly became a frustrated bass fisherman and looked at me with genuine confusion. I gently explained that, in this instance, the same rules governing the turkey season applied to bass fishing.
The propagation of bass fishing relies on natural reproduction and quality habitat. State of New Hampshire officials do not raise and stock bass any more than they raise and stock turkeys. Turkeys and bass have to be protected during this part of their reproduction, or populations would crash and eventually disappear.
In May, bass begin to spawn and, after females lay eggs, the males stay behind to protect them from predation. A male bass will strike at anything that threatens the nest and, if they were to be removed by an angler, an entire cohort of thousands of eggs would fail. Returning fish quickly to the water after being caught allows the males to return to their duties and many juvenile fish survive, grow and rebuild the population.
The newly educated outdoorsman was beginning to understand and recognize that a less-consumptive approach to outdoor sports has an effective time and place. Season dates make sure that outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing can be enjoyed forever by many generations.
It is the responsibility of New Hampshire’s outdoorsmen and women to protect the resources that they use. It is a task that many willingly undertake to make our outdoor world an awesome place. In late May, turkey hunting may be difficult and bass must be released — all for the good of the resource.