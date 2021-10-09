THERE EXISTS a sense of normalcy for New Hampshire’s outdoorsmen and women. Conditions undergo subtle changes on a day-to-day basis, but a long-term, consistent landscape provides comfort and calmness in an otherwise busy world.
I have hiked some of the same rocky trails in the White Mountains, hunted the same swamps and caught bass in ponds that I did when I was a teenager. Not much changes in these ecosystems, and the constant familiarity often translates into success.
There is one exception in my adventures afield that provides constant challenges where regularity and predictability fade as quickly as an evening sunset. Those activities that find me in New England’s rivers and streams are often undertaken amid constant, unpredictable and significant variability.
Rivers are constantly changing and, although they follow seasonal patterns, significant deviation can occur at any time. It can be hard to find success as a river angler and one must be prepared to adjust, modify and completely change methods of approach.
Where a river slowly meanders one day, it might be rushing violently the next. Likewise, low water conditions like those experienced in the last two years, create uncertain situations where anglers have to adapt.
The science of rivers and their behavior is difficult to grasp and very few constants apply. Conditions including lake levels, snow melt, groundwater and weather events create a vast web of influences.
After almost 50 years afield and moderate training as a scientist, I can try my best to create some predictive models and be prepared for varying conditions, but success can still be slight.
When heavy rains arrive and water levels increase, it can be very difficult to predict how a river will respond and, more importantly, how the fish behave. Increased volumes create powerful energy and have the potential to change the course of rivers altogether. Sometimes, they jump from the original stream bed into a previously dry location. Sometimes, they remove significant portions of the stream bank, and, occasionally, they leave large pockets of standing water no longer receiving or discharging water.
There are river gauges on almost all of the rivers and streams in the United States and finding current flows and water levels is only a click away. The technology is helpful but can do very little to help prepare for a successful fishing trip.
In general, when water levels are high, I abide by a few rules for fishing.
First, it becomes important to increase the size of one’s gear. Big lures, big flies, long leaders and even heavier rods help with this process.
Second, as fish are less likely to move aggressively toward food items, bait must be brought to them. As most fish are using valuable energy to stay safe and buoyant, I try to fish slow and deep.
Finally, I look for pockets of slow water among the fast current. These resting locations are comfortable spots for fish to seek temporary shelter and food from the otherwise chaotic conditions.
In obvious contrast, when water conditions are low, I try to decrease the size and impact of my gear. Small flies and lures can be fished in a way with much more control and finesse. I make sure to walk slowly, stay hidden, and use deliberate casts. I again seek changes in water flow and depth looking for deeper pools or turbulent runs where fish will be seeking relief and food.
Rivers undergo constant change. Unlike other forms of outdoor recreation, understanding them involves recognizing and adapting to constantly changing conditions. Once the challenge is accepted, exciting opportunities keep me going back again and again.