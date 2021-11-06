MANY of the activities pursued by outdoorsmen and women are those of repetition. As the majority of mine involve the aquatic world, I find myself focused on lakes and ponds or in constant study of rivers and streams.
I drive by many of the same waterbodies with deliberate pattern and a routine schedule. As someone who prefers dirt roads and slow speeds, I see the remote parts of New Hampshire hundreds of times annually.
Year after year, I watch my favorite fishing destinations as they change — responding to seasonal fluctuations in predictable ways. In a typical November, most small ponds would be glazed with a thin coat of ice. A warm October has kept them open, but subtle changes are occurring.
A crucial process is taking place, which is completely unseen and often dismissed by those who rely on the resource for sport or sustenance.
In the spring and again in the fall, most lakes and ponds go through a complex process known as a “turn-over.” Appropriately labeled, yet oversimplified, the water from the top goes to the bottom and that from the bottom rises to the top.
Shallow waterbodies do not experience the extreme shift that those deeper waters will, but a shifting always occurs on some level.
As I look out over my favorite lakes and wait anxiously for ice to form, I imagine this process and marvel at the complexity of water chemistry and the cyclical patterns that keep nature alive.
When summer ended, the warmest water, affected by the strong sunlight, was found at the top of the lakes. This layer is known as the epilimnion. Throughout much of October, this layer cooled and became more dense. As such, it sank slowly to the bottom. Consequently, the bottom layer of water, known as the hypolimnion, which receives little to no sunlight, maintains a constant temperature. As water from the surface sinks and displaces the water near the bottom, a complete switch takes place and the lake has “turned over.”
With this basic understanding of how waterbodies change, it becomes important to ask oneself why it is significant and how it maintains the health of our aquatic ecosystems.
One key function behind the cycle involves the distribution and maintenance of healthy oxygen levels. Without the refreshing delivery of oxygen, some waterbodies may have significant areas or dead zones where fish simply cannot exist.
The bottom of lakes and ponds are typically low in oxygen levels and the decomposition of plants and animals is to blame. Without a circular distribution of new water conditions, many organisms could suffer from these harsh conditions.
The annual mixing of water columns also helps to distribute nutrients and food sources to different parts of the lake. As we pursue our favorite outdoor sports, understanding food availability is the key to knowing where fish and wildlife exist. Such a significant change in conditions also lets fish know that a long winter is coming and the feeding patterns of many fish increase significantly.
Twice a year, lakes and ponds go through an imperceptible yet significant change. An average angler may be unconcerned by this dynamic process while a successful one might try to better understand the seasonal changes in their favorite locations. I observe and try to learn everything I can related to nature.
The slow “turn-over” of lakes and ponds is happening unseen yet right before my eyes.
