OF THE MANY TYPES of anglers, fly fishermen and women share a reputation for those most obsessed with their appearance.
From the top of their heads, where fancy hats perch, to the bottoms of their feet, which rest in warm wading boots, the fly fisherman is always ready to be photographed. With magazine-cover confidence, they display expensive, specialty gear and apparel that seems to convey confidence and expertise.
Faithful readers know that while I am a diehard fly fisherman, my approach does not convey confidence and any expertise is short-lived. While I might occasionally fish in clothes that seem fancy to the casual observer, it is hard to escape the habits of my youth, which often include a dirty baseball hat, a T-shirt advertising some brand of beer, and a mouth so full of sunflower seeds that I appear ready to blow out a candle.
Recently, I have rediscovered another fishing approach of my youth. As the daytime temperatures eclipse 90 degrees, I have been leaving my waders in the truck and walking into the river in a pair of shorts and sneakers. Known not-so-technically as “wet-wading,” the refreshing, nostalgic approach to fly fishing has been a practical and successful way to comfortably fish rivers and streams.
I’m not the only fly angler who uses this method on warm days. Cynthia Liska of Hooksett has been wet-wading for many years and seems more comfortable out of waders than in them. It can be comforting to find company in something considered non-traditional and in the sometimes-fancy world of fly fishing, Cynthia provides a practical and grounded appearance as she fishes.
Adding to her credentials is also her skill and success at catching fish on a fly rod. Simply said, she catches a lot of fish this way.
My chosen footwear for wet-wading is a pair of old running shoes that remain on my screen porch after use. Stained from years of cutting the grass and muddy road traverses, these shoes are perfect for aquatic adventures, as well.
Cindy takes it up a notch and wears thick socks inside a specially designed wading boot. This type of boot is fitted with a felt sole and metal cleats — both providing stability in fast water.
Wet-wading is not without risk, and minor accidents are part of the game. I have been scratched by rocks, poked by sticks and have removed hundreds of leeches. As further proof of her successes, the only ailment that Cindy suffers is the cold. When her legs occasionally take on a light blue color, she knows it is time to get out of the water and warm up. It is an unfortunate coincidence that the best trout water is also the coldest, but she continues undeterred with a determination typical of good anglers.
One of her favorite fishing spots is the Upper Connecticut River in Pittsburg. In this area, I have seen snow in June, water temperatures in the 50s and swarms of black flies too thick to walk through. Of all the places that she fishes, this spot seems the least likely for comfortable adventures in wet-wading. Her perseverance is admirable on many levels.
When I finish a day of wet-wading, my feet are pale, cold, and as wrinkled as a prune. I have driven many miles home with my bare feet on the gas pedal. It makes me feel like a kid again and curiously proud of my simple approach to a not-so-simple sport.
Cindy and I can share many fishing stories related to the joys of cold, wet feet and hungry trout.