Many of us are old enough to remember when there were no wild turkeys in New Hampshire. In the 1970s, they had disappeared from a landscape they had called home for centuries. A restoration effort by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department began with 25 birds brought in from New York. A few more disbursements secured the success of the program.
Fast forward to today and, in every county of the state, there are wild turkeys that are healthy, sustainable and fascinating to study. In my adventures afield, I am in constant contact with these birds and have grown to appreciate their complex life cycle and admire their strange beauty.
Beginning in April, adult males make their presence known in flamboyant fashion. A tom looking for a mate can be hard for even the most talented writer to favorably describe as the distinction between beauty and disfigurement can be difficult to put into words. I’ll try to be objective.
The face and neck of a male exhibits a snood (fleshy appendage above the beak) and a dewlap (fleshy sac growing below the chin), all surrounded by caruncles, which are bumpy growths of contrasting colors. How a male turkey successfully courts a female is beyond explanation and might be one of the greatest mysteries of science.
As toms get older, these physical characteristics become even more pronounced, yet their luck with the ladies gets stronger. They easily outdo young males, known as jakes, who have not yet developed the unique beauty of snoods, dewlaps and caruncles.
The male’s approach also includes a curious series of sounds that include yelps, clicks, purrs and the often-heard gobble. Again, the success of this absurd behavior is hard to explain. Despite the challenges of appearance and attitude, males may actually command a harem of several females and breeding can occur for several weeks.
Once mating has concluded, the hen will lay between 10 and 15 eggs, which hatch in less than a month. Occasionally, a nest will fail due to predation or weather events including heavy rain. In this event, the males are again summoned and a second, third or fourth breeding event will take place.
Despite my unflattering description of male turkeys, their mating behavior is incredibly effective in the successful propagation of the species.
Because of this prolific approach to reproduction, young turkeys of varying sizes can be found throughout the summer months. It is not uncommon to see newly hatched turkeys as late as August.
Within a typical brood, the number of offspring, known as polts, will decrease with every week as they fall to predation of many forms. Eventually large groups of hens and their ever-growing offspring will band together and travel in groups of up to 50 birds.
Where home ranges were small during the nesting period, larger birds will travel greater distances as they search for the food and habitat that will help them survive. I can only imagine that, at this point, the males regain their anonymity and, hopefully, some of their dignity.
Encounters with wild turkeys are very frequent in New Hampshire. They can be found almost anywhere at almost any time. Understanding their behavior and lifecycle is both confusing and fascinating.