THOSE who participate in outdoor activities often do so within a strict and regimented schedule.
Undertaking these adventures must be done in accordance with nature and the rules designed to protect it. Fortunately, the seasons around which outdoor sports are scheduled rarely change. They are easy to predict and offer very little variation from year to year.
In a typical December, you will find me wrapping up my deer hunting and initiating the early ice fishing season. The changes in weather are perfect for this transition and there is little-to-no standing around and waiting.
The warm weather this fall has kept our ponds from freezing and created an unusual break between these two events. Last weekend, a fear set in that I might have to go Christmas shopping or rake all of the leaves around my house. As such, I scrambled to find a temporary reason to get into the woods.
Quickly, it occurred to me that bird season is still open and opportunities exist to enjoy a sport normally reserved for October. I have very little experience in winter bird hunting but know enough to change my approach and to better understand how their behavior is different from early fall.
My first observation is that any bird walking through the woods near Christmas has existed through the hunting season and must have sharp survival skills. They have been challenged by many predators, including hunters, and have not yet been beaten.
This means that their senses are sharp and tuned in to any sense of danger regardless of the subtlety. A bird in this state of readiness will flush at the slightest sign of danger. Hunters must be prepared for long-distance flushes and Hail Mary shots.
When grasses and shrubs are covered with snow, ruffed grouse change their food sources and preferred cover. Where once they strutted through the warm understory feeding on berries, December birds are forced into areas near trees with late-season buds like birch and alder. These types of food sources are the last stronghold for birds before a long winter and they will remain among them for several months.
The difficult conditions of winter bird hunts also exist for even the most skilled dog. While tracks in the snow are easier for a hunter to see, a dog’s nose becomes less effective. Detecting fresh scent becomes difficult and birds are much less likely to hold still. A pointing dog can be frustrated by these premature flushes and rarely slows down, running out of energy and enthusiasm early in a hunt.
An important rule in these hunts is to keep an eye on the sky. Once good cover is found, it can be an effective practice to slow down and look into the tops of trees.
With all of the leaves gone, the silhouette of a bird can be easy to see against the light contrast of the sky.
I have often heard the slight clicking sound of a bird as it perches on a branch and picks away at buds or fruits. On cold days, some birds will puff up in an attempt to stay warm. making themselves even more visible.
Occasionally a bird will flush from underneath the snow and this unanticipated event can be more exciting than a scene from an action movie. As snow, feathers, dirt and confusion fill the air, it becomes clear that outdoor activities occasionally overlap in a non-typical but very exciting way. Winter bird hunts offer unique and challenging conditions in this time period.