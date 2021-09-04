HUNTING AND FISHING, often, are sports where size matters. A five-pound bass or a 10-point buck might be all that is needed to turn an ordinary adventure into an extraordinary one. The pursuit of a “trophy” is common motivation.
I understand that catching an average fish is like hitting a line-drive single up the middle. Both represent success. The distinction becomes clear when catching a trophy, which is more like hitting a home run and represents success on a higher level. Sometimes a little competitive motivation goes a long way.
Fortunately, there are different perceptions of a trophy, which prove that size may not always matter.
As the water levels of late summer begin to recede, I often find myself in search of remote, high-elevation streams that provide some atypical trophies in the form of wild brook trout.
These waterbodies are often unused and may not see an angler all summer. To satisfy my urge for wild and remote streams, I force myself to walk for a designated time (usually 30 to 40 minutes) before I take a cast. My hike is always parallel to the stream and, as I walk, I survey the water, grade the level of trout habitat and select which flies I will bounce into the water.
Once I have convinced myself that I am in a section of water that fits those criteria, I often sit down and quietly look for trout life. There have been instances where I do not fish for 20 minutes, instead drinking from a cold water bottle and looking over the stream.
In relative stillness, I watch as water flows effortlessly over boulders and into deep pools. My short casts will have to be perfect. I won’t be allowed more than one or two before moving on to new water.
This calm strategy allows for time to appreciate the natural system before me. Almost all of these fish have been untouched by human hands and are born, live and die in this aquatic world before me.
The trout that reside here are aggressive yet weary. Their caution is what has allowed them to survive for three or four seasons and grow into resilient, trophy fish of these small ecosystems.
It is not the size of these fish that makes them a trophy and yet ... it is. While small in shape, they have attained the maximum growth allowed within the confines of their environment.
Were they to get bigger, it would be a disadvantage in the small parameters offered by this backcountry stream.
One of the challenges and part of the fun is trying to keep myself hidden during my approach. A large, dark silhouette near the water will always make the fish run for cover and stop feeding. Traditional fly-casting will not work here. With my body behind a large tree, I often extend my arm to drop a fly into the water and watch as it is carried downstream with the swift current.
Food sources like aquatic insects are often rare in these clear, cold streams and trout will almost always accept a meal. Part of a short growing season, September is a time of aggressive strikes and bursts of exciting energy.
When a wild brook trout ends up in my wet hand, it will be much smaller than other fish that I catch in New Hampshire. I instantly regard it as a trophy and slide it back to where it came from. I feel like I just hit a home run.