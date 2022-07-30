Young anglers

From left, 15-year-old Gorham anglers Mason Roberge, Tucker Savage and Kasey Guilmette benefit from a little guidance before becoming lifetime fishermen.

 ANDY SCHAFERMEYER

MOST of the inspiration for creative writing comes to me while I am driving.

With gentle music on the radio and a very slow pace, I travel the roads of New Hampshire in a constant state of wonder. The beauty of nature occupies a great expanse and can be appreciated at times that might seem otherwise unlikely, such as driving.

Adventures Afield appears in the New Hampshire Sunday News.

Contact Andy Schafermeyer at troutandsalmon1@gmail.com