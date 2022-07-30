MOST of the inspiration for creative writing comes to me while I am driving.
With gentle music on the radio and a very slow pace, I travel the roads of New Hampshire in a constant state of wonder. The beauty of nature occupies a great expanse and can be appreciated at times that might seem otherwise unlikely, such as driving.
Last week, I was returning home from a youth fishing class that I sometimes present. My truck was loaded with every type of fishing gear, all designed to introduce and inspire young people to go fishing.
Soon, a familiar sight caught my eye and brought back vivid memories of my youth. A boy was pedaling his bike along a gravel road that parallels a river in Coos County and, as he moved slowly forward, I saw the unmistakable shape of a fishing pole upright in his left hand.
At the same age, my bike and fishing pole were a constant combination and the two most important items I owned. Watching this young man move forward with a unique balance showed me an image that is sadly becoming rare. I cannot remember the last time I saw a kid riding a bike while carrying a fishing pole.
The young man and I were not strangers. I coached his Little League baseball team last summer and we know each other well. He told me where he was headed, asked for some advice on bait, and was just about to leave when I noticed the wear and tear of his very old fishing rod and reel. Because my truck was filled with more than 50 rods, all with the purpose of encouraging young anglers, I gave him a new set-up and sent him on his way — now balancing two fishing poles and a wide, gap-toothed smile.
It can be hard for today’s youth to find entertainment in an activity that does not guarantee success. Fishing can be difficult and equipment hard to acquire. In contrast, a fishing video game might allow for pursuit of any species, at any location, with unlimited gear. Catch rates will be exaggerated, fish sizes inflated and high-tech graphics will offer a lifelike experience without leaving the couch.
Finding a way to provide youth with a positive angling experience is not easy. I have been trying all of my life. While it can be accomplished individually, an adult guide makes a huge difference in creating a connection between interest and experience.
Clint Savage of Gorham has created an annual fishing trip for young people that accomplishes this very goal. For more than 15 years, he has provided a remote camping and fishing experience for his family and friends that creates a lifelong interest in fishing and a respect for the resource. Clint’s expertise in boating and fishing is exceeded by his skills in preparing campfire meals, which include a breakfast that is better than those served in most restaurants.
With new participants every year, this trip provides the coaching, guidance and inspiration for young fishermen and women to become lifelong anglers. It is because of these guided trips that many young people have seen the sport of fishing in a positive and exciting way.
They will someday realize how Mr. Savage helped to foster this passion and might be inspired to do the same.
