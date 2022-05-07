AN EFFECTIVE business model is made of many variables, including, most importantly, recruitment.
A successful product must have a consumer base that is constant and ever-expanding. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department recognizes this strategy and offers many opportunities that recruit new sportsmen and women to outdoor opportunities.
It can be hard to convince young people of the value in hunting, fishing, trapping or hiking. In today’s world, instant gratification is available and often found at their fingertips. The challenges of outdoor sports might be just great enough to stifle interest, and unique methods must be employed to build enthusiasm.
For those interested in angling, “let’s go fishing” classes are offered throughout the state at all times of the year and free of charge. Fish and Game staff and volunteers provide hands-on exposure to all types of fishing. In addition, twice annually, there is a free fishing day during which any resident can undertake the sport without buying a license.
Similarly designed hunter education programs are offered to anyone hoping to learn about the methods, rules and safety of all types of hunting opportunities. An apprentice partnership is also available where a licensed hunter can bring a new or inexperienced partner along and help share his or her knowledge on a specific adventure.
In many instances, youth hunters are offered opportunities before a specific season opens to the public. Three youth seasons exist and allow young people to explore the sport of turkey, waterfowl and deer hunting in a season all their own. These events are very popular and participation seems to increase every year.
Recently, spring turkey hunting opened and just prior, on April 23 and 24, a special youth season allowed access for young people hoping to experience a challenging yet rewarding adventure.
Unlike other sports, turkey hunting is specific enough that undertaking it alone can be very difficult. It is important to be shown they key components of a safe, successful hunt. For these reasons, the youth turkey hunt is a perfect opportunity. A few basic lessons can be the beginning of a lifetime of hunting knowledge.
Learning to make basic calls like chirps and yelps can foster a deeper understanding of turkey behavior and a larger respect for the relationship between hunter and game. Using manufactured devices or simply vocalizing creates some action before a bird is in sight and keep participants intimately involved.
Preparation is the key to many adventures and having the right tools show an important lesson in outdoor activities. Dressing for the weather and staying comfortable on the ground are vital components to this type of hunt.
There is an interesting compromise that some hunting teams use to make the experience better for everyone and may seem counterintuitive to outdoor activities. It involves bringing a phone, tablet or other electronic device. Turkey hunting can involve extended periods of waiting — sitting still and remaining quiet. These are not the strongest qualities of youth, and having a device that entertains and thwarts boredom can make for more tolerable conditions and a longer hunt.
If the traditions of hunting and fishing are to survive, young people must be involved and shown the way to the excitement and reward of these sports. Last week’s youth turkey hunt is a great example of bringing new participants to the program.
