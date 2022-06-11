FLY FISHERMEN are sometimes perceived as arrogant elitists with little tolerance for other types of angling. To some of them, this perception is not negative or insulting but actually serves as a guide for style, approach and equipment used proudly in their sport.
While my preferred method of catching a fish is with a fly rod, I do not fit this mold. My equipment is often old and falling apart, my attire resembles that of a child and any sense of elite existence disappears with every sunflower seed that I spit into the water.
Despite breaking the mold of catalog-cover anglers, I somehow manage to trick a lot of fish into biting small hooks covered with hair, fur and feathers. I have a knack for reading the water, predicting fish behavior and never giving up until there is a fish in my net.
In this sport, success usually comes from those tried-and-true methods that combine a good presentation with an understanding of what a fish might like to eat. Where fly-casting might be mastered in a short period, choosing the right fly can take a lifetime to learn.
The vast number of insects that exist in an aquatic environment can be overwhelming. Their complex life cycle also involves stages of bugs that burrow among rocks, swim freely in the water or fly through the air. Thousands of different sizes and colors combine to make the process of duplicating a fly very difficult.
My method of dealing with complex entomology as it relates to fishing is to disregard it. If I notice fish rising for small, smoke-colored mayflies, I will tie one on and hope for the best. If success is not immediate, however, I will abandon the classic approach and use something absurd.
My favorite dry fly for those instances when fish seem to be outsmarting me is a PMX. Abbreviated for a Parachute Madam X, this fly imitates an insect that could only be created by a mad scientist. Brightly colored with a synthetic “parachute,” it resembles no creature on earth or water. In this absurd design, the exclamation point is a set of rubber legs that disobey all rules of biology and taxonomy.
With every back-and-forth cast, the PMX flies through the air with the aerodynamics of a ham sandwich and sounds like a helicopter running out of fuel. It creates a chaos that often tangles line and must be monitored and corrected constantly.
Once on the water, the magic of the PMX becomes clear as it drifts downstream, rides comfortable over riffles and proves unsinkable when caught in fast current. It may be fished as a typical dry fly that dead drifts with the current or skated on the surface like a wooden bass lure. With every subtle movement, the rubber legs twitch and wiggle.
Any fish who sees a PMX on the surface is intrigued, frightened or driven to the brink of madness. With an obvious lack of training in fish psychology, I have no way to explain the energy with which the fly is attacked.
After removing a PMX from a fish’s mouth and setting it free, I take comfort in my otherwise nonsensical approach to fly fishing. I’m sure that the elite fly casters will shake their heads, but I enjoy my role as a nonconformist and will always cast a PMX.