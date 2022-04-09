ALTHOUGH widely recognized, few people actually celebrate April Fool’s Day. Light-hearted pranks and misleading events are sometimes sprung on the unsuspecting, but most of April 1 goes by without much notice.
The exception to this lack of fanfare can be found among New Hampshire anglers who anticipate the day as it marks the opening of landlocked salmon fishing in most of our large lakes. As it symbolically marks the end of ice fishing, the beginning of spring and many other typical signs of ever-changing opportunity, salmon fishing can serve as peace of mind.
It might seem like the finish line of a long race with participants exhausted by the struggles of winter fishing. It might help celebrate the maiden voyage of a boat that had been stored under a snowy tarp for several months. Whatever emotions it births, salmon fishing clearly signifies a time that many anglers hold dear and that time is finally upon us.
The greatest limitation to early-season salmon fishing is the climate. It is not uncommon for most of the favored waterbodies to be frozen. It is hard to imagine a greater barrier than a physical one made of thick ice and snow. Boat traffic is clearly limited as launch areas are unusable and lanes of travel prohibited. At the time of this writing, these conditions exist, unfortunately, throughout most of my preferred fishing spots.
As the days warm and the sun helps to thaw the ice, many areas begin to show open water. Opportunities for salmon fishing increase. Initially, lakes and ponds begin to open up around the edges or near the moving water of inlet rivers and streams. The early-season salmon angler must target these areas.
It is not uncommon for ambitious anglers to stand on bridges or docks while the main body of water is frozen. Salmon will be visiting these areas because of the slightly warmer water and a subsequent opportunity to feed. Excited anglers cast lures, flies and live bait into the chilly waters hoping to land their first salmon of the year.
The typical approach for spring salmon is trolling those baits that resemble common food sources through shallow water. Rainbow smelt are an early-spring spawner and hungry salmon feast on them as they stage at the mouths of brooks. A boat might cover these areas several times in one day trying different speeds and depths until the salmon are found.
When open water is in short supply, those fishing from shore cannot employ these tactics and must concentrate their efforts to a limited area. Instead, changing bait, lures and retrieval methods is the best way to explore the water. Eventually, smelt or salmon will be located and the difficulties of standing still will bring a great sense of reward.
The contrast between fishing one location from shore and covering a large area by boat is obvious. Catch rates are low. Regardless, a slow day on the water is better than no day on the water, and most anglers remain inspired. By the end of April, most waterbodies will be ice-free and salmon fishing will available to all angling styles. Until then, we will take what we can get and hope for warmer days.