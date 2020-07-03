THERE ARE many ways to mark the passing of time, especially as it relates to climate and nature.
In the spring, days get longer and things turn green. In the fall, days get shorter and things turn brown. In between, the summer days are long, colors are vibrant and each day provides constant opportunity for the outdoor enthusiast.
Every type of fishing has its seasonal milestones and successful anglers anticipate, recognize and respond to them as the year moves forward. For New Hampshire fly fishermen, there are two specific insect hatches that are met with great enthusiasm for these very reasons. Many winter days and nights are spent at the tying vice mass-producing these flies. The thought of watching them dance on the water only to be gobbled up by hungry fish is powerful enough to get me through many cold, winter fly-tying sessions.
The insects that I am referring to are the Androscoggin alder fly and the mighty hexagenia mayfly. Both of these easily identifiable creatures emerge around the end of June and will hang around until mid July.
Although these two aquatic insects do not compete against one another, it can be fun to compare their characteristics and try to decide on a favorite. Although they are both a major food source for fish, they follow different life cycles and exhibit subtle differences that must be understood to be successfully exploited. To be clear, they are both awesome and fascinate a nerd like me to the point of frequent childlike giggling.
The first major difference is their appearance. The hex fly is one of the biggest mayflies in North America and can resemble a small bird as it flutters around ungracefully near the water. With a light yellow coloration and long tail, this fly stands out even in dark conditions. In contrast, the alder fly is small and well camouflaged. Sometimes referred to as a “zebra caddis”, the mottled color pattern can make it harder to see among fast-moving rapids.
Another significant difference is the density at which they hatch. A hex fly will seem relatively isolated compared to an alder fly. The big mayfly will land on the water, quickly get eaten, and soon after, another one will show up. In contrast, the alder flies more closely resemble locust and their hatches are often referred to by using the term “clouds” as they swarm the water.
I am fortunate enough to have a neighbor who works a night shift and travels a long section of the Androscoggin River. Each morning, I look at the windshield of his truck and hope to find a sticky splattering of these bugs. Again, the smile that spreads across my face when I see his filthy vehicle must be quite confusing and only propagates his opinion of me.
The final consideration of these two creatures is the way in which they are fished. I tie the big hex flies with a long, foam body and, as such, they are less likely to sink. Because of this, I give them a lot of action — sometimes reeling them in at a slow, erratic pace. The alder fly is usually cast into moving water and drifted as realistically as possible. Doing my best to imitate a bug riding on the surface, I follow intently, mend line, and make many short casts.
As we head into July, there are many things to look forward to. The appearance of a specific insect may be low on that list for many but there are a lot of fly fishermen who rejoice in these small indicators of our constantly changing seasons.