I AM ALWAYS striving to be a better sportsman. Improving strategies and techniques is constant, and often translates into success.
I also try to develop a better understanding of the thousands of variables that govern the natural world around me. These skills help develop a deeper appreciation and a well-rounded wisdom.
As I study the woods, water and sky in New Hampshire, I marvel at how much I do not know. While walking onto the ice last week, I gazed at a unique cloud formation and tried to understand the significance as they related to my day in the field. I knew that there must be clues that I was missing.
Long before the technology of weather forecasting, those who spent time outdoors relied on natural occurrences for guidance. Clouds are some of the most visual representations of weather patterns, and understanding them can provide a window into current and future conditions. I have since decided to investigate them further.
The most obvious clues among the clouds are shape, color, altitude and depth. Cirrus clouds are generally at the highest elevations and, as such, have the least impact on the weather patterns below. A sky filled with these thin and wispy puffs are generally free of significant weather. Their presence also indicates a quiet period with no impending trends.
When clouds are observed at a lower altitude and become overlapping layers, they are known as cirrostratus and often sunlight filters through their soft covering of the sky. Even when they cover the whole sky, they are high and thin enough to signify very little in the way of impactful weather.
As clouds get lower in the sky and closer to Earth, they sometimes take the shape of cotton balls in varying densities. These cirrocumulus formations appear to be holding more moisture that those high thin ones and are often signals of incoming precipitation.
As clouds get lower, darker and denser, they might be the first signs of an incoming front that could bring rain, snow or high wind. These, known as cumulonimbus, can be dark, fast-moving and dense enough to block out the sun.
Sometimes, clouds are so moist and close to the Earth that they are mistaken for fog. Known as nimbostratus, they almost always bring precipitation and wind.
The sky overhead can have many different types of cloud formations, and using them to predict the weather gets more difficult. A dominant type might be a sign of what is to come and the anticipated duration of a weather event. Watching clouds change from one form into another might be subtle but effective indicators of a change in the weather.
Weather patterns and the clouds that accompany them are constantly changing. High, thin clouds might quickly be replaced with low, dark ones. Long, thin ones might quickly change to thick vertical patterns, which indicate changes in wind and pressure that trigger weather events. Clouds are always moving with the direction of the wind and it can be easy to tell if certain weather patterns are moving toward or away from you.
While not often used as such, clouds can provide very clear indicators of the weather. Understanding them can be one more tool in using all that nature provides to have successful adventures afield.