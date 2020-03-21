WHENEVER I watch the parade of big trucks leaving Fenway Park, my mind races to summer. Obviously, the baseball players are riding to spring training in other vehicles but my fascination is in the cargo trucks. I love the players and hope for a successful season but my true obsession is with the gear — bats, balls, sunflower seeds, clothing — everything that is necessary to participate in one of my favorite sports.
This interest goes well beyond baseball and should be no surprise that it influences my outdoor adventures in many ways.
It is this time of year, a full month after the trucks have left Fenway, that I start to roll out my bass fishing gear and get ready for the awesome season that lies ahead. Throughout the long winter, I constantly investigate and wantonly purchase anything I might need to make my fishing season a success. In addition to tying a million flies, I obtain rods, reels, tackle, and just about anything else without considering its level of legitimate need.
I have been collecting fishing gear for most of my life and understandably have a large inventory. As I explore new approaches to angling and try new methods, it is only logical that I add to my inventory. I’m a sucker for new products and, even a poor sales pitch can reel me in, so to speak.
Old favorites must be replaced and updated as some of them fail by way of normal wear-and-tear. If a particular bait or lure was successful last season, I have to bolster my supply with new ones in varying sizes and colors. It is easy to see how my obsession with gear can quickly multiply and become, to the outside observer, absurd.
I have a large, wooden box that I store all of my recent purchases in. When I come home from shopping or get a package in the mail, the gear is added, one at a time, to this box.
Several times throughout an average winter, I catch my son investigating and occasionally pilfering from this box. Still packaged, unopened, and brand new, these items build up my winter inventory and create a Christmas morning atmosphere when I finally decide to put them all in the appropriate tackle bag.
As I organize and place bass lures in designated bags and boxes, I re-familiarize myself with their location and should be able to find them quickly in the heat of battle. If a fish is rising 20 feet from my boat, it is nice to know where my topwater baits are and quickly deploy one into action.
Another right of passage at the dawn of a new season is replacing fishing line. A good fisherman recognizes that most fishing line should be used for only one season and replaced. Every fish that gets caught puts strain on the line as it gets pulled, stretched, and rubbed against rocks and trees. Ultra-violet rays from the sun also have a deteriorating effect on most line.
While I’m not really concerned with fishing line failing, I use it as an opportunity to further obsess over the details of my equipment. As such, I usually sit in my living room on a cold Sunday in March, watch a few NBA games, and replace the line on over a dozen rod and reel combos. The first step is removing old line for which I have invented a tool that attaches to my cordless drill. Resembling a small water wheel, this device spins quickly and strips line faster a bluefish. Quickly, there are piles of twisted fishing line at my feet that eventually match an Osprey nest in size and appearance.
Bass fishing, for me, is synonymous with warm weather, long days, and everything else related to summer. Getting ready for the season in the winter is a way to imagine the season to come and briefly experience the same excitement. When the time comes, I will be ready for success as will be all of my equipment.
