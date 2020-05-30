THE ATLANTIC SALMON may be the perfect fish. Do not underestimate the seriousness of this declaration. I have been intimately exposed to every fish in New Hampshire and most in the United States. I know their strengths and weaknesses and can evaluate their existence on many levels. With all of this in mind, I will say again: The Atlantic salmon may be the perfect fish.
Let’s begin with an aesthetic analysis and discuss their appearance. Not many fish are as easily recognized, and most human beings can identify a salmon. In many ways, they are the model of physical excellence and beautiful enough to grace the cover of any book or magazine on the subject of fish. Their silver appearance and streamline shape shows the characteristics of an efficient swimmer and successful predator. They can navigate waterfalls, migrate for hundreds of miles, and do so with the grace of an expert.
Their body shape is typical of trout and salmon with an emphasis on resilience and strength. When handling these fish, the musculature is apparent and even the smallest fish can impress me as it fights on a line or in a net.
Salmon occupy many different types of water, including lakes and rivers. Their ability to thrive in freshwater and saltwater is well documented and worthy of additional admiration. They can exist in solitary conditions and, yet, they thrive in dense populations. It is this resiliency that make them a popular game fish and anglers fish for salmon all over the world.
In New England, I can pursue salmon during almost every month of the year. Last week, I was in a boat on the large lakes of northern New Hampshire and western Maine. Most of these water bodies have been ice-free for less than a month and the water temperatures hovered in the low 40s.
At this point in their lives, salmon are feeding on the smelt who enter shallow water to spawn. My most successful approach is to slowly troll anything that looks like a 3-inch baitfish, including flies, spoons and hard plastic baits. To reach the correct depth, I can use a downrigger or lead-core line.
As spring turns to summer, I can still catch salmon. Some fish stay in the large lakes while others occupy the rivers that connect them. Taking a big fish on a dry fly while standing waist-deep in a river is one of the greatest joys in my life. The aggressive fight and acrobatic display of a hooked salmon is hard to match.
In the fall, as the leaves change color, most coldwater fish experience the urge to reproduce and migrate even more frequently. Their behavior is, by all accounts, unpredictable and they can be caught in locations and on baits that make no sense.
Some of the flies that I cast for salmon in the fall look like small, colorful birds as they whoosh through the air.
Although New Hampshire does not permit ice fishing for salmon, some of my favorite Maine lakes do.
While jigging for lake trout, I will occasionally change my approach and try to catch some salmon.
Although I still have a lot to learn about catching salmon through the ice, I’m getting better with each year.
Throughout history, communities have settled around the migrations of anadromous fish like salmon and shad, which have provided sustenance and existence for thousands of years. For me, they provide inspiration and a genuine admiration.
In summary, salmon provide me with some of my favorite adventures afield.