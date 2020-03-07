I HAVE a few fishing partners who become mentally unhinged if they catch a species other than that which they were targeting. I’m thinking of one guy specifically who I won’t name but faithful readers might identify. When this dude hooks a fish on a fly rod, plays it and finally lands it in his net, it had better be a trout or salmon. In the event that it is a fallfish or even worse, a smallmouth bass, it is best to look away and try to muffle the sound of his rage.
I’ve never been afflicted with this type of specialty angling and have a general respect for all swimming creatures. I do have preferences, obviously, but rarely get upset when my target fish turns out to be an unintended catch. Several years ago, I started to notice an overlap between two fish while ice fishing some of the big lakes in central New Hampshire.
In this instance, my preferred target has always been lake trout. While a live smelt dances around the end of one tip-up, I engage in the cat-and-mouse sport of jigging with a fish-finder. I intently watch the screen and when a fish makes an appearance, I try to make my lure appear to flee while subtly leaving it within range of its predator. Sometimes a lake trout will chase it down and eat it and other times it swims away uninterested. The excitement from this type of fishing comes from catching a fish at its peak, just below that level by almost catching a fish, and slightly less than that by just marking a fish.
Over time, I have learned to identify lake trout by the way that they behave and are displayed on the fish finder. Indicated by nothing more than a small black line, I can always tell when I’m tangling with a laker.
Occasionally, a mark would show up on my fish finder that I knew was not a lake trout –- they behaved differently and sometimes showed up in groups of two or three. I quickly learned that these fish were white perch and, although not my original target, I have learned to love them and enjoy the pursuit as much as any other gamefish.
More closely related to bass than perch, Morone americana obviously occupy some of the similar habitats as lake trout and their presence has forced me to sharpen my skills while in their company. Although both fish will eat many of the same things (small baitfish are at the top of both of their menus), there are subtle differences that require specific fishing gear and methods.
As I sit and jig for lake trout, I have a different rod within reach that is equipped with more favorable white perch baits. The rods are also of different stiffness, as lakers require a heavier rod for a more vigorous hook-set and the potential also exists, however rare, for a 20-pound fish. The lighter perch rod is springy and makes every fish feel like a monster.
Where lake trout jigs are often big and tipped with live bait, my white perch jigs are small and tear-drop-shaped, sometimes tipped with a piece of worm. Once I’ve identified which fish is below me and I have the correct jigging rod in hand, I try to fish them in very different ways. If trying to convince a laker to bite, I often move the bait away quickly and never let them get a really good look at it. If I’m matching wits with a perch, I try to keep my rod and bait perfectly still. I focus intently on the tip of my rod hoping to see it wiggle a tiny bit indicating the slow bite of these cautious fish.
Having two awesome fish occupy the same type of water at the same time of year, each with similar feeding habits, has created one of my favorite fishing experiences. I never know which one will come calling but I’m ready for both and never feel disappointed with my catch.