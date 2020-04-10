IT MIGHT surprise some readers to find out that one of the most popular game fish in the United States is the walleye. Longtime New Hampshire anglers probably place them low on their preferred list simply based on experience and opportunity.
The distribution and popularity of this fish, known scientifically as Sander vitreus, have both increased over the last 20 years and walleye can be found by those anglers willing to put in a little time.
In the same family as yellow perch, the shape and color of walleye is, by all accounts, unimpressive. Walleye, dirty yellow with glazed eyes, seem to thrive on form and function rather than sheer beauty.
A long-lived fish, some may reach 20 years old and attain lengths of over 30 inches, which make them a trophy in anyone’s opinion.
From early March to mid-June, these fish are spawning, which means they are either searching, staging, or occupying specific habitat. It may take a walleye over four years to reach maturity and follow this pattern. It is at these times, when their behavior is predictable, that they are most easily caught.
Typical spawning habitat is hard to define and everything I read mentions different conditions. There are many books and magazines dedicated specifically to walleye fishing and the experts are either in disagreement or hiding their secret spots.
In New Hampshire, when the water eclipses 40 degrees, the males and females seek out the correct depth and substrate to complete the process. I look for water around 40 feet. This 40 (degrees) 40 (feet) formula is an easy guide to remember.
These fish feed heavily during the spawning period and many are caught on live bait. Natural food sources include crayfish, worms and other fish.
This time of year often creates turbid water as rain and snow melt are constantly draining into the river. Because of these conditions, some anglers use artificial baits of extreme colors. A 3/8-ounce tungsten jig head can be tipped with any number of plastic swim baits or curly-tailed jigs. Colors like bright yellow or chartreuse can help a bait stand out in these otherwise dark conditions.
It is possible to cast for these often-elusive fish both from shore or while in a boat. A boat allows for a more aggressive search and one can cover a lot more water but launching a boat in March is not always easy.
Fortunately, shore fishing can be just as effective. Casting into and retrieving from deep water, however, often leads to snagged lures and walleye fishermen go through a lot of tackle.
Walleye are widely considered one of the best tasting fish in the world, but please consult the law book before you take one home. On lakes and ponds, there is a minimum length of 18 inches and a two-fish daily limit. On the Connecticut River, there is a “slot-limit” where no fish between 16 and 18 inches may be kept, with only one allowed to keep that is greater than 18 inches. These rules are in place to ensure the spawning success of this naturally reproducing population.
The 2020 fishing season is finally getting underway and there are many opportunities to explore. Fishing for walleye is gaining popularity with New Hampshire anglers.
The early-season fishing will slow down in a few weeks and may be worth trying now. It can make for a great adventure afield.
Adventures Afield appears in the New Hampshire Sunday News. Contact Andy Schafermeyer at troutandsalmon1@gmail.com.