Dartmouth fell to Clarkson 4-0 in ECAC men's hockey play Saturday night in Potsdam, N.Y.
Haralds Egle scored twice for the Golden Knights (23-7-2, 16-4-0- ECAC). Zach Tsekos and Brian Hurley added goals. Devin Brosseau had two assists. Frank Marotte had 27 saves for the shutout.
Adrian Clark made 28 saves for Dartmouth (12-11-4, 9-9-2).
Clarkson is second in the ECAC with 32 points. Dartmouth is sixth with 20 points.
The Big Green host Union on Friday night and Rensselaer on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.