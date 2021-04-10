The UNH women’s soccer team has withdrawn from the Spring 2021 America East women’s coccer championship in accordance with COVID-19 protocols within the program.
The Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 America East) had qualified for the four-team tournament as the second-place finisher in Division A.
UNH takes AE title
Paul Mayer notched a goal and an assist to lead the UNH men’s soccer team past Vermont, 2-1 on Friday in Burlington.
The victory gave the Wildcats the America East regular-season title for a second straight season. They will be the top seed in the four-team conference tournament and will host the semifinals on Thursday and the championship on Saturday even if they’re not playing.
UNH (6-0-1 overall, 5-0-1 in AE) also received a goal from Bilal Kamal and three saves from goalkeeper Alejandro Robles.