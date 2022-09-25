 Skip to main content
'Agony of Defeat': Accidental celebrity Vinko Bogataj highlights gathering at the Big Nansen

  • Updated
Vinko Bogataj in the tuck position
Legendary ski jumper Vinko Bogataj gets into the tuck position Saturday on the Big Nansen Ski Jump.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

Almost 53 years since his ski jump accident made him an unintentional celebrity and the epitome of “The Agony of Defeat,” Vinko Bogataj was on the Big Nansen jump in Milan on Saturday demonstrating to an appreciative audience of fellow ski jumpers that he can still easily get down into a tuck.

Now 74, and a painter of international renown, Bogataj on March 7, 1970, was a 22-year old Yugoslav competing at the World Ski Flying Championships in Oberstdorf, West Germany.

Nansen Ski Club
Former collegians who jumped off it, and Nansen Ski Club members working to bring it back to life, pose for a photo Saturday below the Big Nansen Ski Jump.

