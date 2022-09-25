'Agony of Defeat': Accidental celebrity Vinko Bogataj highlights gathering at the Big Nansen

Almost 53 years since his ski jump accident made him an unintentional celebrity and the epitome of “The Agony of Defeat,” Vinko Bogataj was on the Big Nansen jump in Milan on Saturday demonstrating to an appreciative audience of fellow ski jumpers that he can still easily get down into a tuck.
Now 74, and a painter of international renown, Bogataj on March 7, 1970, was a 22-year old Yugoslav competing at the World Ski Flying Championships in Oberstdorf, West Germany.
On his third jump, Bogataj wiped out spectacularly, sliding off the in-run in a violent tumble that broke his left ankle and left him concussed.
A producer of ABC’s Wide World of Sports, which was on hand to cover the competition, immediately realized that what happened to Bogataj perfectly illustrated the latter part of the show’s opening credits that featured athletes demonstrating “The thrill of victory,” or in Bogataj’s case, “…the agony of defeat.”
After he returned home to Slovenia, Bogataj remained in ski jumping, but never advanced beyond the middle ranks.
But he had become famous as “The Agony of Defeat” guy and when he attended Wide World of Sport’s 20th anniversary celebration in 1981, he reportedly received the loudest ovation at the event and no less a sports legend than boxer Muhammad Ali requested his autograph.
On Saturday at the Big Nansen, which is in the midst of an effort to restore it for competition, Bogataj was again signing autographs.
Affable and energetic, Bogataj declared to reporters that “I’m very happy to be here,” at the Big Nansen. Hours later, he was the guest of honor at the 2022 Collegiate Ski Jumping Reunion in West Lebanon, sponsored by the New England Ski Jumping Nordic Combined.
Among the groups that New England Ski Jumping Nordic Combined works with is the Nansen Ski Club.
Billed as the oldest ski club in America, the NSC is helping to restore the 171.5-foot tall “Big Nansen” jump and to create a facility with smaller jumps, two of which are already built, that promotes interest in ski jumping.
Bogataj said what he saw of New Hampshire’s North Country on Saturday was “very nice.” He called the Big Nansen “a big jump” and noted that its steel underpinnings were different from the jumps he grew up on which were made entirely of wood.
Bogataj is clear about the events of March 7, 1970.
After waiting 20 minutes for his jump, the in-run was slippery with ice, the wind was howling and snow was falling and had obliterated the tracks that his skis would normally have followed. In his descent, Bogataj tried to correct for those factors but was unable.
Knocked briefly unconscious, Bogataj said his first thought when he came to was that he felt “only a little broken but I can walk.”
“I remember I was maybe two minutes coma,” he said, “But then one man asked me ‘what is broken,’ and I said “nothing.”
Another onlooker insisted that Bogataj must have broken something major, but instead Bogataj replied “I want to go once another jump.”
Medical personnel had other ideas, however, and “They put me in ambulance,” said Bogataj, who during his stay in New Hampshire, has picked up a new sport: golf. He said his first foray on the links was “very good,” while his second was “very bad,” but that his third, on Friday, was “better and what a beautiful day.”
Before he climbed onto the wooden deck of the Big Nansen, where he took in the expansive views of the Androscoggin River Valley on a perfect, mild early-fall day and posed for photos, Bogataj was presented an ornament from the Nansen Ski Club by Scott Halvorson, the club’s treasurer.
Halvorson, whose grandfather Alf was the driving force behind the building of what for many years was the tallest steel ski jump in the East, earlier made a similar presentation to Christian Berggrav, of Oslo, Norway, who in 1976, set the distance record on the Big Nansen of 82.5 meters, which is just under 271 feet.
To set the record, Berggrav, had to out jump his fellow Dartmouth College classmate, Walter Malmquist, and he did, by half a meter.
Both Berggrav and Malmquist were at the Big Nansen on Saturday, with the latter saying that the Big Nansen is “one of the better hills in the eastern U.S.” and was a place that could cultivate future generations of ski jumpers.
Despite the NCAA not sanctioning ski jumping since 1980, the sport continues to grow, Malmquist said.
A resident of West Fairlee, Vermont, Malmquist competed in ski jumping and the Nordic combined at the 1976 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria, and in the 1980 Games at Lake Placid, New York. He hopes the Big Nansen, when it’s fully rehabilitated and re-opened, will bring more people into ski jumping.
Berggrav pointed out that Malmquist, with whom he is good friends, held the record on the Big Nansen “for like five or 10 minutes.”
He recalled that the day he bested Malmquist “was a great day, a little wind in the morning,” but otherwise ideal.
Although he did compete at the Olympics, Berggrav said he competed in Norway for several years after graduating from Dartmouth in 1978, adding that he visits the U.S., and New Hampshire, every couple of years.
Berggrav said he cherishes his ski-jumping memories, among them, those made at the Big Nansen.
That sentiment was overheard on the deck of the Big Nansen when one attendee observed to another that ski jumpers today can ride elevators to the tops of jumps, whereas at the Big Nansen, back in the day, they had to not only climb a precipitous slope in the elements, they also had to carry their skis.
“Kids today get more jumps in a day than we did in a month,” the man said, adding, however, that he wouldn’t change a thing.