New Hampshire fishing and hunting licenses for 2022 are now available.
Licenses are good for the calendar year, from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022.
An annual hunting or fishing license — or, best of all, your “combo” license — is a year-round ticket to New Hampshire’s great outdoors.
Seacoast anglers need a saltwater recreational fishing license to fish in coastal or estuarine waters.
Fishing and hunting license revenue directly supports wildlife and fisheries management, law enforcement, and conservation education in New Hampshire.
Get your license at www.nhfishandgame.com, at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, or from Fish and Game license agents across the state.
Licenses can also be purchased at two NHFG regional offices: Lancaster and Keene.
For hunters and anglers concerned about maintaining access to pursue their sports, the $10 Wildlife Legacy donation provides an opportunity to support Fish and Game’s Landowner Relations Program, which works in partnership with hunters, anglers, and landowners to maintain hunting and fishing access to private lands.
Hikers, snowshoers, climbers, cross-country and back-country skiers, and other outdoor devotees are also encouraged to purchase or renew their voluntary annual Hike Safe card for 2022.
Card sales help defray the costs of training and rescue equipment for NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Conservation Officers, preparing them to come to your aid if the unexpected happens. Those holding a current New Hampshire fishing or hunting license or off-highway recreational vehicle or boat registration are also covered if search and rescue efforts become necessary. Learn more at www.wildnh.com/safe.