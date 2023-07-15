AMHERST — As a college student, Richard Curran bought 178 forested acres here, with dreams of developing it in 40 years. As if on cue, he came to the town last year with a plan to build a 43-house subdivision on it.
But instead of developing the land, he agreed to sell it to the town to be preserved as open space. The deal will create one of the largest contiguous tracts of protected natural habitat in southern New Hampshire, according to a conservation commissioner.
Like the missing piece of a puzzle, Curran’s land connects two large swaths of already-protected conservation land: Converse Woods and Pond Parish Town Forest to the west and Merrimack’s 480-acre Grater Woods Town Forest to the east.
Combined, they form more than 1,200 acres of unfragmented forest, open water and wetlands large enough to permanently sustain a wide variety of natural habitat — including moose and bear, the state’s largest animals, said Amherst Conservation Commission Chairman Jared Hardner.
“The ecological scale of this thing is really what makes it great,” Hardner said. Acquiring Curran’s land for conservation “opens up the possibility of (creating) a full and complete ecosystem which will be increasingly scarce in New Hampshire,” he said. Building a subdivision on the land “would have punched a hole right through the middle of it.”
It took nearly a year of negotiations, multiple public meetings and hearings before selectmen on May 15 authorized financing the purchase of Curran’s three tracts totaling 178 acres for $5.4 million over three fiscal years. They closed on the first parcel June 23 for $2 million. The town is set to pay another $2 million at a closing set for July 25. The final $1.4 million is due by July 31, 2024.
Curran, a Hollis resident whose business office is in Bedford, Mass., deals primarily in commercial real estate redevelopment in communities along the Route 128 corridor. The Amherst parcels off Baboosic Lake, Pond Parish and Grater roads were his first attempt to develop raw land, he said.
Instead, it became his first project that preserves land. And he feels good about it.
“I’m happy with the fact that that it will be permanently in conservation,” he said. “It’s less than what I would have made if I had developed it. But it’s also a social good.”
The prize
Curran bought the first of the three parcels in 1983, the year after he and two of his Massachusetts Institute of Technology classmates developed the hit video arcade game, Ms. Pac-Man. He used his royalty income to buy land, including several hundred acres in Amherst, for its investment potential.
“How does a 23-year-old have the cash to buy some land in Amherst? It’s Ms. Pac-Man royalties. I was born in Brooklyn and grew up in metropolitan New York City. I was just stunned by how beautiful the land was in southern New Hampshire,” Curran said.
In the 40 years that the land remained undeveloped, some residents got Curran’s permission to walk on it and others assumed the town already owned it. Conservation commissioners had been writing Curran polite letters for several years, expressing the town’s interest in buying the land should he wish to sell, Hardner said. They received no response.
Meanwhile, the town updated its master plan, which took into account results of a town wide survey that showed 91% of residents ranked protecting natural resources and open space as their top priority.
In 2021, Town Meeting voters overwhelming approved an article to borrow up to $2 million per fiscal year (not to exceed a total $6 million) to buy open space for conservation purposes. An Open Space Advisory Committee then screened all available open spaces, ranking them in terms of the irreplaceability of natural resources if developed and their likelihood to be developed. Curran’s land rose to the top of the list, conservation officials say.
Residents and conservation commissioners were surprised when Curran approached the planning board in June 2022 to build houses on the land, Hardner said. Shortly after, Curran said he began meeting with Hardner and Rob Clemens, then the conservation commission’s vice chair, at his engineering firm’s Amherst office to discuss “the mutual goals of the parties.”
After nine months of negotiations, the parties came to an agreement in principle in which Curran, whose initial asking price was $11 million, agreed to sell the land for $5.4 million. He set one condition. While the town proceeded with its lengthy process of public notification and public hearings to authorize the land purchase, Curran would continue to get the approvals for his subdivision should the deal with the town stall or derail.
“With the understanding and support of town officials, I pursued two tracks in parallel. The town just can’t say, ‘I will buy your land.’ They have a process that they have to go through. Although we reached an agreement in principle, it was not clear to me that the town would actually get the legal authority to do the transaction,” Curran said.
“At the end of the day, if we got shot down, I was going to develop it.”
The process
Selectmen held the last of two public hearings on the land purchase May 8. There is no record in the minutes of anyone commenting on the proposal.
“We really saw solid support from the community,” Hardner said.
The land purchases are expected to have minimal tax impact on residents, because the bonds for the land sale are being issued at the same time several road bonds are retiring, he said. And the conservation commission will apply $600,000 of the Amherst Conservation Fund to pay principle and interest on the bonds for the first two years, he said.
Reflecting on the process, Curran said it was “very enjoyable.” A factor that contributed to his decision to not develop the land was seeing how Nantucket island in Massachusetts has successfully preserved open space.
Curran, who has owned a house on Nantucket since 1983, said the Nantucket Land Bank has preserved about half of the island’s land using income received from a 2% tax on real estate transfers.
“I’ve seen the powerful impact this transfer tax has had on conserving properties for everyone,” he said. He urges New Hampshire to consider enacting legislation that would create a similar transfer tax, the proceeds of which would solely be used to buy land for conservation.
“Right now, I perceive southern New Hampshire on the cusp of more rapid development. I would say you haven’t seen anything yet,” Curran said. “Southern New Hampshire could catch fire. If you want to preserve some of the land into perpetuity, there has to be a way to fund conservation.”
On a recent hot Sunday afternoon, Christian Littlefield was riding his mountain bike through the land’s high hardwood forest, which slopes down and opens up to a pond and trails connecting to surrounding conservation land.
“We’re very lucky to have it,” said Littlefield, who sits on the conservation commission. “This is a very high-value piece of property. There are very few lots like this. It’s good, clean developable land. It was worth every penny he was asking for it.”