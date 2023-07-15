Amherst Conservation Commissioners

Amherst conservation commissioners who helped broker the town’s purchase of the 178 acres for conservation are seen here on the parcel located off Pond Parish Road. Shown from front to back are Rob Clemens, Christian Littlefield, and Jared Hardner with his dog, Rinny.

 Kathryn Marchocki/Union Leader Correspondent

AMHERST — As a college student, Richard Curran bought 178 forested acres here, with dreams of developing it in 40 years. As if on cue, he came to the town last year with a plan to build a 43-house subdivision on it.

But instead of developing the land, he agreed to sell it to the town to be preserved as open space. The deal will create one of the largest contiguous tracts of protected natural habitat in southern New Hampshire, according to a conservation commissioner.

Amherst map

The map shows how the three lots totaling 178 acres that Amherst acquired for conservation connects two large swaths of existing conservation tracts, creating more than 1,200 acres of contiguous natural habitat. The newly-acquired lots,outlined in dark green in the center of the map, are located off Pond Parish, Baboosic Lake and Grater roads. Previously protected conservation parcels are shown in green.
Christian Littlefield

Christian Littlefield, an Amherst conservation commissioner, enjoys mountain biking the woods and trails on Amherst’s newly-acquired conservation land. He is seen here at the Grater Woods trailhead in Merrimack.